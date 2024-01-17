If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

For those who think that the arrival of Bitcoin Spot ETFs is a good thing for the Bitcoin revolution, what do you think of the fact that from now on, everyday statistics are published on the movements of these financial giants on the Bitcoin market?

Don't you think this will only reinforce the speculative side of Bitcoin, to the detriment of the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution?

Look at this kind of table published day by day now:

We can hope that some members of the general public will come to believe that if these ETFs exist, it's because Bitcoin is legitimate, and they could try to acquire them directly.

Not Your Keys, Not Your Bitcoin.

But will this be enough?

How many people will follow this path?

How many people will remain trapped in the nets of BlackRock, Fidelity, and the other financial giants, who will resume their role as intermediaries?

As these giants increase their control over the Bitcoin supply, won't Bitcoin be limited to the role of Gold 2.0, as it becomes less and less usable for everyday payments?

In my opinion, the risk is real.

And I haven't even mentioned here the risk that governments might take advantage of these Wall Street giants' stranglehold on a huge Bitcoin supply to try banning BTC self-custody.

In essence, this would allow the powerful people at the head of the current system to kill off an essential part of the Bitcoin revolution: the possibility of being censorship-resistant.

The opportunity for everyone to achieve self-sovereignty thanks to Bitcoin.

The possibility of breaking free from the yoke of governments and bankers, whether central or private.

To ensure this worst-case scenario doesn't happen, you know just as well as I do what we need to do: continue our educational work to help as many people as possible understand the why of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is not just a financial tool with high potential returns, as the financial products of the Wall Street giants would have people believe more and more often.

BTC's self-custody is not complex once you've done your homework. It's the price you pay for total control over the fruits of your labor. Nothing comes for free when you want to take control.

But it's worth it!

Above all, Bitcoin is a monetary revolution that gives power back to the people. The key is for the general public to put their finger on this reality and understand where their interest lies.

The work of education continues, and we will continue to spread this message so that the Bitcoin revolution can reach its full potential: a superior alternative system that allows you to break free from the current flawed and not fixable system.

