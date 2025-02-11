As the days go by, the price of Bitcoin remains stuck in its range between $92K and $108K. As I write these lines, the price of Bitcoin is still below $100K to $98K.

Nothing to worry about, but nothing to get excited about for those who are impatient and still haven't understood that to succeed with Bitcoin, patience is the first virtue.

Ten days ago, I alerted you to the need to pay close attention to what was happening in the Bitcoin market, with retail investors selling on the back of negative sentiment while Whales and institutional investors took advantage of the situation to accumulate ever more BTC: