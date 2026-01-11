As we enter the beginning of 2026, we stand at a historic crossroads for global finance. Bitcoin, once perceived as a mere technological curiosity by Wall Street elites, is now at the center of an unprecedented geopolitical chessboard. While the price vibrates nervously within a zone of turbulence, a persistent rumor is electrifying the markets: the United States might officially integrate BTC into its strategic reserves.

This hypothesis, championed by the visionary Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, could be the spark needed to rouse the King Bitcoin from its current lethargy. Between spot ETF flows that are stalling, a discreet accumulation by “whales,” and an on-chain cost structure that is solidifying, here is the first Bitcoin Price Update of 2026.

I. Cathie Wood’s Wager: Toward a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve”?

For years, Cathie Wood has been the voice announcing revolutions before they become obvious. In early 2026, her statements have taken on an almost prophetic dimension. According to her, the U.S. government could soon unveil a massive BTC accumulation plan.