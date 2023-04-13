If you like the articles I publish in this newsletter, why don't you subscribe so you don't miss anymore?

After several days of waiting for that may end up seeming interminable to some, the March 2023 CPI in America was released yesterday.

As always, I wait until 24 hours have passed before doing a BTC Price Update after these types of economic releases, as it helps to clear the air and avoid the noise surrounding these types of releases.

CPI dropped to 5.0% in America in March 2023. Pretty Bullish if you consider that the Fed primarily relies on this CPI as well as the unemployment rate in America to decide what to do in terms of monetary policy.

Yes, but there is a but, as always, you might say.

If you look closely, you will see that: