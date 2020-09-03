Bitcoin Price Rejects $12K Once Again: 5 Reasons to Stay Bullish for the Coming Weeks

September is starting strong for Bitcoin. The Bitcoin price quickly surpassed $12K on September 1st and reached about $12,050. As is often the case, social networks quickly got carried away. This is logical, as everyone is eagerly awaiting the start of the Bitcoin Bull Run.

As was the case between August 17 and 18, 2020, the Bitcoin price did not last long above $12K.

The $12K rejection was even faster this time than in mid-August. It must be said that when the previous $12K was crossed, the Bitcoin price had gone up to $12.4K. The breakthrough was less strong yesterday, and we have already fallen back to around $11.4K as I write this:

Bitcoin price evolution over one month

However, this new $12K rejection should not alert you too much, as the trend remains Bullish for the coming weeks and months.

I see 5 main reasons for this, which I will explain in the following.

1. The weakness of the U.S. dollar

The U.S. dollar has been hit hard by the monetary policy conducted by the Fed since March 2020 to support the U.S. economy, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, a slight rebound in the DXY had given hope to some. However, it was only short-lived:

The current situation with the Fed continuing its aggressive monetary policy and a U.S. public debt that is inevitably approaching 30,000 billion dollars will intensify this mistrust of the U.S. dollar.

Many consider the current situation to be unsustainable, and it is not the Tech bubble in the stock market that continues to inflate that will reassure them.

In general, this weakness of the U.S. dollar will benefit the stores of value as gold and Bitcoin. We have already seen gold benefit from the weakness of the U.S. dollar in August 2020 to exceed $2,000 for the first time in its history.

For Bitcoin, this weakness of the U.S. dollar, which is reflected in the very low DXY, is something Bullish. In the medium term, there is no reason for this mistrust of the U.S. dollar to improve.

2. Bitcoin is establishing in a consolidation zone between $11K and $12K

Since the end of July 2020, when the Bitcoin price had increased by 20% in a few hours to reach $10K and then $11K, the Bitcoin price has been in a consolidation zone between $11K and $12K.

Some people seem to find this almost annoying. However, this consolidation zone in which Bitcoin is located is a good thing.

It helps to strengthen the foundation for the upcoming Bull Run. The situation is reminiscent of what happened between September and November 2016 in particular.

Finally, we should not forget that in previous months we had already had a consolidation phase at a slightly lower level: between $8K and $10K. Then you know what happened. Between July 26 and 28, 2020, the Bitcoin price rose sharply in a few hours.

The volatility of Bitcoin is real, but it occurs only in very limited periods.

Since it is impossible to predict these periods, the HODLing Bitcoin strategy is the best one. The good news is that this strategy is also the easiest to apply. It is available to anyone who has complete confidence in the Bitcoin revolution.

We are probably going to stay in this consolidation zone for a while longer between $11K and $12K. And then suddenly, the Bitcoin price will move to the next zone to approach $14K.

In the meantime, Bitcoin has been above $10K for 37 consecutive days. This is the second-longest series in Bitcoin’s history, and every day above $10K brings Bitcoin closer to the 63-day record set at the end of 2017.

The positive point for me is that the current series seems natural. Bitcoin has come a long way since 2017, and we are no longer in total euphoria that could not last. The current Bitcoin price is sustainable in the long term.

3. The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy that will continue in the coming months

On August 27, 2020, Jerome Powell, the chair of the Fed, delivered his usual annual speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this 2020 edition took place virtually.

Jerome Powell’s unsurprising speech confirmed that the Fed will continue to have an aggressive monetary policy in the coming months.

The Fed explained that it will continue its policy of zero interest rates for a long time to come. Regarding inflation, the Fed will change its way of targeting it.

The Fed will allow prices to rise to accelerate growth and lower unemployment. Instead of targeting an inflation level of 2% and raising rates to avoid pressure on prices, Jerome Powell said the Fed will target an average of 2% over time, which should allow inflation to rise briefly to higher levels.

The Fed will continue its unlimited quantitative easing program to support the U.S. economy, which is still in the worst shape. The Tech bubble that formed as a result of the Fed’s monetary policy will be able to continue to inflate, and we are still wondering when it will burst.

The U.S. government will benefit from this strategy and will be able to continue to increase U.S. public debt at a time when a new stimulus plan is still being discussed between Democrats and Republicans.

The U.S. public debt will probably end the year close to $30,000 billion.

Through its actions, the Fed has been conducting an incredible marketing campaign in favor of Bitcoin for months. This will continue in the coming months, and the Bitcoin price will be further boosted.

4. Fundamentals indicating the imminent start of a Bull Run

Nobody knows when the Bitcoin Bull Run will start. However, several indicators suggest that we are very close to starting it.

At least many fundamental indicators point in that direction. First of all, we start with the Bitcoin miners, which are becoming more and more Bullish.

The proof is that Bitcoin miners currently hold over 1.8 million BTC.

This is the highest total held by Bitcoin miners over the last 2 years. The miners, therefore, believe that the Bitcoin price will rise sharply in the coming weeks. They, therefore, do not wish to sell them immediately.

The attitude of the miners who keep their Bitcoin in larger than usual quantities makes Bitcoin even more scarce on the market.

During August 2020, Bitcoin miners’ revenues have increased by 23%, which confirms a renewed activity on the network. In terms of the Bitcoin price, this month of August has not seen any day closed below $10K.

Bitcoin’s Hash Rate is more than healthy:

A record was broken in mid-August, and Bitcoin Hash Rate is still at record levels. Proof that miners still have great confidence in Bitcoin, which remains the most secure decentralized network in the world.

The more secure the Bitcoin network is, the more reassured investors are to come and buy Bitcoin. So this is something essential.

We are clearly in an accumulation phase right now. This is always a sign that a Bull Run is approaching. More than 61% of all existing BTCs have not moved for at least a year. 97% of UTXOs are in profit.

Finally, Bitcoin currently has more than 1 million active addresses on its network. Since Bitcoin was created, the number of active addresses has only exceeded the one million mark for 72 days.

Of this total, 25 days were recorded in the summer of 2020. Bitcoin’s adoption continues to accelerate and more and more users are coming to buy Bitcoin. The trend is unlikely to be reversed in the coming weeks and months.

5. Investors remain optimistic

Bitcoin is a market like any other for many investors. For Bitcoiners, of which I am a part, Bitcoin is much more than that, since Bitcoin is a true monetary revolution.

Nevertheless, one cannot deny the fact that it is considered above all as an asset like any other by many investors.

The psychology of the markets applies to the Bitcoin world. Very often, the prevailing optimism or pessimism plays a role in the evolution of the Bitcoin price. When the Bitcoin price surpassed $12.4K in mid-August 2020, the sentiment in the market was one of extreme greed.

The score was 83/100 on the Fear & Greed Index :

Today, this index is still positioned at 83/100.

If this is indicative, and cannot predict the future evolution of the Bitcoin price, it is above all a sign that optimism is the prevailing sentiment in the Bitcoin world currently.

Of course, in the face of such greed, one must remain cautious. Nevertheless, if you follow a DCA strategy in your purchases, and you HODL Bitcoin in the long run, you don’t have much to fear.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price has just been rejected a second time at $12K. This second correction is not illogical. It should not worry you at all, because it is part of a consolidation phase that is necessary for Bitcoin to aim higher in the coming weeks.

In my opinion, all the indicators are green and the Bullish scenario remains the most likely.

However, be careful that Bitcoin price not to fall below $11K, because the $10K — $11K zone is much more dangerous. It could be a sign that the CME Gap open at $9.6K will be closed.

More reading: