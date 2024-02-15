Bitcoin Price Is on the Verge of Breaking Its Bullish Channel at $52K. What’s Next?
Demand for Bitcoin is reaching heights that the available supply cannot match.
It seems that the approach of Valentine's Day has put the Bitcoin Bulls back on track.
The price of Bitcoin has risen sharply in recent days to the point of regaining the $50K mark.
Now, the Bitcoin price is hovering around the $52K mark, and we can see that the Bitcoin price is trying to break out of its bullish channel:
