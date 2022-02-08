Things accelerated at the beginning of the week with the price of Bitcoin breaking through the upper resistance I was telling you about recently. This resistance was located in the $43.5K-$44K area:

Bitcoin broke through this barrier yesterday as more shorts were liquidated. A high of $45.5K was even hit quickly. Over the past 5 days, more than $250M of shorts have been liquidated for Bitcoin:

Bears who were hoping for a drop to the $30K-$33K area, or even lower, are being punished for the moment. Several announcements precipitated this short squeeze yesterday. Tesla, which had confirmed a few days ago that it had not sold any BTC by the end of 2021, has just announced that it will soon start supporting Bitcoin as a means of payment for its cars. Nothing extraordinary, but always a positive sign that is good to take.