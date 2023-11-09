If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

As we approach the end of 2023, the Bitcoin craze continues unabated. The market is back in Bullish mode.

In recent hours, the price of Bitcoin has broken through crucial resistance to hit an 18-month high close to $37K.

Behind this sudden rise in the price of Bitcoin, which will have taken many traders by surprise, is the excitement surrounding the potential future approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

Glassnode's data confirms that this rise in the price of Bitcoin is to be credited to America: