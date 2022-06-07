Bitcoin Price Falls Back Below $30K (Again). Expect Volatility in the Coming Days.
The uncertainty is currently too high.
After 9 weeks of red candles, the price of Bitcoin had finally broken the vicious circle it seemed to be in with a green weekly candle to end the past week. A timid green candle for the week at +1.51%, but a green candle nonetheless:
That was all it took for the fear to become a little less extreme, and for the price of Bitcoin to move back towards $32K.
Some were even starting to talk about a potential upcoming test of higher resistance around $34K and $35K. As always with Bitcoin, things never work out the way you expect them to. Or at least as most people hope.