Bitcoin Price Continues To Consolidate Sideways, Awaiting What the Fed Will Announce Today

Image: Hedgeye

“Don't fight the Fed”!

This is the mantra of investors on Wall Street. This mantra suggests that you should not unnecessarily fight the Fed, which dictates the rules of the game within the current monetary and financial system.

Thus, you must align your choices with the decisions made by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) regarding interest rates, economic growth, and price stability.

On Wall Street, that means buying stocks when rates are low. And they've been at zero since March 2020. This shows you why the stock market has been at historic highs for several months. The monetary policy conducted by the Fed since March 2020 has also had a huge impact on the rise of the Bitcoin price over this period.

The Fed will have to speed up its tapering in the face of inflation that is reaching heights not seen since 1982 in America. This will not be without consequences for Bitcoin