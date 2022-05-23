The Bitcoin market is still waiting. Waiting for what? To know in which direction the price of Bitcoin will go in the coming days and weeks. Proof of this uncertainty is the fact that the price of Bitcoin is still around $30K at the time of writing.

The low volumes we have seen this weekend are a testament to the current lack of interest in Bitcoin by retail investors, while its $30K price is a great opportunity for me.

The price of Bitcoin has also just completed an 8th weekly red candle: