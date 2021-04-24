Bitcoin is a market apart. It is the only truly free market in the world. The only market in which users are free to set the equilibrium price at any time. This implies that volatility is a feature of Bitcoin, not a bug.

Those who are not able to control their emotions properly will not be able to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution.

Just one week ago, on April 16, 2021, the price of Bitcoin was over $63K. The euphoria surrounding Coinbase's IPO had taken Bitcoin to a new All-Time High near $65K. I myself announced that, after a necessary consolidation phase, Bitcoin was ready to take off again towards $70K.

Blackout in China causes Bitcoin price to fall $8K in a few hours

And then, on April 18, 2021, a totally unexpected event occurred: a blackout in the Xinjiang province of China. A large part of the electricity used by Chinese Bitcoin miners comes from this region. This caused a sudden and violent drop in the Bitcoin Hash Rate.

Although the exact correlation between the Bitcoin Hash Rate and its price is yet to be proven, it did play a major role in a drop of more than $8K in the price of Bitcoin in a few hours:

Bitcoin price loses $8K in a few hours — Source: CoinMarketCap

Adding to the blackout in Xinjiang province were rumors from the United States that U.S. regulators were about to prosecute financial institutions for facilitating money laundering through the use of cryptocurrencies.

The announcement of a ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments in Turkey had also weighed on the price of Bitcoin late last week. It remains to be seen how the citizens of Turkey will react to this attempted ban on Bitcoin.

Generally, this type of attempt only strengthens the appeal of Bitcoin to the local population as we have seen in Morocco for several years now for example.

Bitcoin price falls below $50K on new rumors from the U.S.

The price of Bitcoin had then stabilized throughout that week around the $55K area.

And then, on April 22, 2021, new rumors from the United States indicated that Janet Yellen, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, might want to tax Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies up to 80%. Seeing these kinds of rumors emerge shows that we are in the midst of a FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) period.

Despite this, many are being fooled as we have seen with the price of Bitcoin falling even further below $50K:

Bitcoin price plunges below $50K - Source: CoinMarketCap

The price of Bitcoin even fell below $48K for a while.

Bitcoin remains up +550% for one year

That was all it took for the market to sink into anxiety again, and even panic for some. As always in this type of situation, you need to step back and see the bigger picture.

That's what I do all the time, and that's what I advise you to do as well. If you do that, you will see that the price of Bitcoin is still up +550% from just one year ago:

Bitcoin price is up +550% in one year - Source: CoinMarketCap

The current correction of -25% in one week may seem impressive to newcomers to the world of Bitcoin, but it is nothing out of the ordinary if you have been in this world long enough.

Also, you shouldn't have a short memory.

The current $50K price was causing market euphoria two months ago

About two months ago, Bitcoin broke $50K for the first time. Everyone was ecstatic. Euphoria gripped the market. Today, the price of bitcoin has bounced around $50K as I write this, and everyone seems to be in total fear.

Yet the fundamentals of Bitcoin remain the same. If you were confident about the future of Bitcoin in February 2021, you must be just as confident today on April 23, 2021. Indeed, nothing has changed.

The strong hands are capable of doing this. They will continue to accumulate even more BTC during this correction. The big question is whether you will be able to do this.

When the price of Bitcoin went over $60K, I heard many people complaining that they had missed the train of the Bitcoin revolution. These people said that those who were able to buy Bitcoin under $10K were lucky. In reality, there is no such thing as luck in buying Bitcoin under $10K.

Just as there is no luck involved in buying Bitcoin today at $48K.

Bitcoin's fundamentals remain unchanged, which means it's the perfect time to accumulate more BTC

The only thing that comes into play is whether or not you have faith in the Bitcoin revolution. You wanted to buy Bitcoin above $60K because you thought its price could reach $100K by the end of 2021. Thus, buying Bitcoin today at $48K is an even more incredible opportunity.

Nevertheless, you are stuck. You can't make a move, because you tell yourself that Bitcoin can fall even further. That is a possibility, but you can never predict that. My feeling is that the current Bull Market is not over. The price of Bitcoin will rebound strongly in the coming weeks.

That's why I continue to accumulate Bitcoin and take advantage of these corrections. To successfully implement this accumulation strategy, you should keep these 3 tips in mind:

Ignore market cycles. Whether Bitcoin is in a bear market or a bull market, the issue remains the same. You should be looking to accumulate as much BTC as possible. This is like adopting a DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) buying strategy. You will always be in profit if you remain a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what. Focus on the fundamentals of Bitcoin. The price of Bitcoin is volatile, but the fundamentals of Bitcoin remain the same. Bitcoin offers you three fundamental freedoms: freedom to send BTC, freedom to receive BTC, and freedom to HODL BTC. As long as these fundamental freedoms are there, Bitcoin will allow you to live your life on your own terms. It will always be the best way to regain control of your life for hundreds of millions of people around the world. Take a long-term view so that you can accumulate more and more BTC with conviction. Accumulating BTC with a long-term view is not easy. It requires you to control your emotions so that your sense of logical reasoning takes over. If you can do this, you will be among those who will be most rewarded by the Bitcoin revolution.

Final Thoughts

The market offers us opportunities, and we have to seize them. I can seize them because I have faith in the Bitcoin revolution. Now it's up to you to decide whether you want to get on board the Bitcoin revolution train, or whether you want to keep waiting for a hypothetical perfect moment that will never come.

It's up to you to decide so that you don't have any regrets when the price of Bitcoin reaches $100K.

In the meantime, remember this fundamental law: stay strong, stay a Bitcoin HODLer.

