Bitcoin or U.S. dollar: You need to make a choice

There comes a time in life when you have to make a choice.

The time has come to choose between U.S. dollar, which is produced ad infinitum by the Fed, and Bitcoin, which exists in finite supply and belongs to everyone.

I think this choice is similar to the choice Neo had to make in the movie The Matrix when Morpheus presents him with a red pill and a blue pill.

The red pill will reveal an unpleasant truth, namely that the fiat system is totally broken, but necessary which will then allow you to switch to Bitcoin.

The blue pill will leave you with the illusion that the U.S. dollar will remain all-powerful ad vitam æternam.

It is up to you to choose what you want to do. In order to make the best possible decision for your future, you must first educate yourself to understand things for yourself.

The starting point is here: Bitcoin White Paper.

If you still think the fiat system can be saved as it is, I'll show you an incredible graph:

You must have recognized the Fed's balance sheet, which now exceeds $6.721 billion.

Concretely, the majority of the money printed by the Fed since mid-March 2020 goes into the financial system. The financial system must be saved at all costs.

Millions of people in the US are suffering the consequences of the economic crisis, but the priority is to save the fiat system. And it is not the $1,200 check sent to eligible US citizens that will change that unfortunately.

In fact, it is good to see that the US citizens who received the stimulus check in the first wave of mailings around April 20, 2020, and decided to buy Bitcoin with it, are left with more than $1,700 today.

In just two weeks, these citizens have seen their wealth increase dramatically. They will be considered as genius in some years like I explain here : “Exchanging Your $1,200 Stimulus Check Against Bitcoin Will Make You a Genius in Some Years“.

It is no coincidence that more and more people are choosing to buy Bitcoin. Yesterday, macro investor Paul Tudor Jones himself announced that he has chosen to use Bitcoin instead of gold to hedge against what he calls the Great Monetary Inflation.

It is only a matter of time before he will be joined in this move by many other major macro investors.

Time is clearly on Bitcoin's side. Sooner or later, more and more people will decide to switch to Bitcoin after choosing the famous red pill.

You, on the other hand, will have to make a choice as well. I guess for some people that choice is already made. For those who are still hesitating, now is the perfect time to switch to Bitcoin.

In a few months, when the very strong bull market has taken hold of Bitcoin, you may already be a step behind those who have chosen to switch now.

It's up to you as always. If you've been talking about Bitcoin as a potential solution for some time, you should dare to take the first step by buying even a small amount of Bitcoin to better understand how it works and whether it can satisfy you.

At least you won't have any regrets.

Finally, a quick word about the third Halving of Bitcoin for which there are only 527 blocks left to wait:

This is going to be huge, and if you are still trying to understand why the Halving of Bitcoin is essential for its monetary policy, I invite you to read this: "All You Need to Know on Bitcoin Halving and Why It Is Essential".

Good day, and feel free to use the comments if you have any questions you would like me to answer.