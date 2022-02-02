This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

I may never have told you this before, but in my spare time, I particularly enjoy browsing through famous quotes by living or dead personalities. I can spend hours on sites like this that reference these types of quotes.

Recently, I came across a quote by Jiddu Krishnamurti that I had read in the past but had forgotten until now. Here it is:

“One is never afraid of the unknown; one is afraid of the known coming to an end.” — Jiddu Krishnamurti

Jiddu Krishnamurti was an Indian thinker promoting alternative education who died in 1986. As I read this quote again, I couldn't help but draw parallels with Bitcoin and the behavior of Bitcoin's opponents.

Indeed, all the opponents of Bitcoin keep denigrating it, mostly using outdated clichés that have already been demonstrated false many times. Yet they continue to attack Bitcoin. You might think that these opponents of Bitcoin are afraid of the unknown and the uncertainty.

Bitcoin is a new system that is a total game-changer when it comes to money. All Bitcoin opponents might be afraid of the uncertainty it will bring to their lives. They have learned to take advantage of the unfairness of the current monetary and financial system. Bitcoin is reshuffling the deck, so this is something that might scare them.

Nevertheless, the real fear of Bitcoin's opponents is something known. They know that the current system will not last forever. This system, established in August 1971 by Richard Nixon, is bound to disappear sooner or later. This unjust system excludes a large majority of the inhabitants of the Earth while locking the others in a circle of generalized impoverishment.

It is this fear that consumes them and makes them constantly criticize Bitcoin in an attempt to prevent its emergence. But as we have seen throughout the 2010s, you cannot stop an idea whose time has come. The idea of a non-political, neutral hard money owned by the people is now in the minds of more and more people, and the time has come for this idea to take hold.

It will take time of course, but the success of Bitcoin is inevitable.

Just as the success of DVDs over VHS tapes was inevitable. Just as it was inevitable that the Internet would catch on. You may be afraid of the end of an era, but that won't stop it from happening. You have to free yourself from that fear and see the end of something like the beginning of something else. And when a new era begins, there are many opportunities to be seized.

Final Thoughts

Nothing lasts forever, and you have to know how to evolve with the times in order not to be left behind. Thus, more and more former staunch opponents of Bitcoin end up joining its revolution. These people first tried to destroy Bitcoin before they realized that it was useless to resist and waste time. Their best option was to accept that things are changing whether you like it or not.

So the only thing to do is to move forward. Move forward by accepting to take advantage of a new era. This new era is represented by Bitcoin in the money world. A world where everything will be decentralized and digital. A world where the people will have taken back the power on the fruits of their labor. A world where a minority of people who are not representative of the people will no longer be able to make decisions that go against the interests of the majority.

This is the world that Bitcoin is building for tomorrow. You don't know for sure that the Bitcoin revolution will come to an end, but you do know for sure that the current system will eventually collapse. That being the case, embracing the Bitcoin revolution is your best option for preparing for the future right now.

