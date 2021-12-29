Bitcoin Opens Your Eyes to the Trap of the Consumer Society and Offers You a Way Out

Once we enter the month of December, not a day goes by that you don't see on television or the Internet a whole bunch of advertisements for things to buy. Things to give to your children or your loved ones. Items for your beloved wife.

This period follows Black Friday which has already delivered you to the consumer society with all the associated traps.

Marketers are full of inventiveness every year to push you to buy more and more things you don't need. Amazon is a good example of all the incredible offers you get for things you didn't even want before.

However, after seeing 40% or 50% off, if not more on some sites, many end up cracking. After all, these seem like incredible opportunities that you'd be crazy to turn down.

The American dollar was designed to be spent. The consumer society is the perfect complement