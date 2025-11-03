Caught between a critical weekly support at $110,000 and overwhelming selling momentum, Bitcoin is playing for its short-term future. A deep dive into the heart of a technical and psychological battle.

The Shadow of a Missed Fortune

In 2014, while Bitcoin was still just a technological curiosity for many, a decision was made in Georgia. Bidzina Ivanishvili, an influential political figure and billionaire, listened to his advisor. The topic? A massive investment in Bitcoin mining. Ivanishvili refused. Today, the calculation of this missed opportunity is dizzying: $21 billion vanished. This story, worthy of a financial thriller, doesn’t just end with simple regret. It has descended into obsession. According to reports, the businessman has since been waging a violent and relentless hunt for this former advisor, the living symbol of his monumental error in judgment.

This anecdote, though extreme, perfectly illustrates the nature of Bitcoin: an asset capable of generating colossal fortunes and equally abysmal regrets. It reminds us that every decision, every price threshold, can be historic.

Today, the crypto market is not in Georgia in 2014, but it is living through its own drama. A drama playing out not over billions missed, but over billions hanging in the balance. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the undisputed king of this universe, is evolving under palpable tension, just beneath the critical psychological threshold of $110,000. After flirting with $126,000, the market is asking itself an agonizing question: have we definitively lost $110,000 as a support level? Or worse, is this the prelude to a much more violent fall?

Let’s take stock in this new Bitcoin Price Update, at a moment when fear seems to be overcoming greed.