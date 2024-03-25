Since the start of 2024, everyone's only had eyes for two things.

You'll see that these two things are correlated, since the first concerns Bitcoin Spot ETFs and their voracious appetite for Bitcoin. The second is a direct consequence: the spectacular rise in the price of Bitcoin since the beginning of 2024.

With so much focus on these Bitcoin Spot ETFs, the general public is almost forgetting that an even more important event is about to take place in just a few days' time.

This event is Bitcoin's fourth Halving!

At the current rate at which blocks are being issued by the Bitcoin network, the fourth Halving is expected to take place on April 14, 2024:

We're at block 836,123 as I write this, and the Halving will take place at block 840,000. By the time you read this article, Halving will be even closer.