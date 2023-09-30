If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin mining has become an industry in its own right.

Even if a few solo lucky miners still manage to win the great Bitcoin Mining lottery, it has to be said that these are rare events and that the profitability of Bitcoin Mining at home is more than uncertain.

One of the giants of the Bitcoin Mining industry is Marathon Digital.

Positioning itself as a key player, Marathon Digital invests heavily in cutting-edge technologies. Through its activities, Marathon Digital transforms energy into economic value, while ensuring that the Bitcoin network remains up-to-date and secure.

However, even Bitcoin mining giants like Marathon Digital can make mistakes.

This happened at block 809,478 on the Bitcoin Blockchain.