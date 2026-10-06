Imagine spending years building a Bitcoin mine.

You negotiate with a utility. Find land. Secure equipment. Fight through permits. Raise money. Install machines. Survive market crashes. Learn how to keep thousands of specialized computers running through heat, storms, and a business cycle that regularly humiliates its most confident participants.

Then another company arrives with an offer.

It wants the site. The power connection. The capacity you spent years securing.

Your Bitcoin expertise helped create something valuable to a customer whose business is artificial intelligence.

Now imagine the offer is attractive enough that your shareholders expect you to take it.

That hypothetical captures a real change unfolding across the mining industry: a successful Bitcoin miner can have a powerful financial reason to stop mining Bitcoin at a particular site.

The same infrastructure can serve a different customer. And that customer may be willing to sign a contract lasting years.

This is where the story becomes bigger than mining.

For a long time, Bitcoiners watched hashrate as a measure of the network’s growing strength. More machines. More competition. More work protecting the ledger.

But an aggregate can conceal a remarkable amount of movement. A stable total can coexist with shrinking capacity in one country, expansion in another, and entirely different reasons for both.

The latest mining estimates show precisely that kind of divergence.

Bitcoin’s global mining footprint has stabilized. America’s estimated contribution keeps falling.

My reading is that an increasingly important contest is taking place at the power connection: which business can justify occupying it?

Bitcoin miners helped identify and develop valuable sites. The AI boom is giving some of those sites another future.

The world stood still. The map kept moving.

Hashrate Index’s October 5 update estimates that global hashrate ended Q3 2026 at approximately 941 exahashes per second, compared with about 940 EH/s in the preceding quarter. Its network figure is a 30-day moving-average estimate.

Underneath that near-flat total, the country estimates moved substantially:

The United States remains the largest estimated mining jurisdiction, with 35.6% of global hashrate. Its estimated capacity has nevertheless fallen from approximately 389 EH/s to 335 EH/s over a year.

These figures describe estimated geographic activity. They do not document machines being shipped from one particular country to another. Geography is inferred using data and assumptions; Hashrate Index’s methodology combines proprietary datasets with estimates.

That distinction matters. Some equipment may relocate. Some may shut down. New equipment may appear elsewhere. A shift in the aggregate does not establish a direct route between the countries involved.

It also does not isolate AI’s contribution to the American decline. Mining margins, fleet efficiency, outages, and curtailment can all influence the result.

The evidence supports a more interesting, more defensible conclusion: the map is changing while the industry is finding new uses for assets that previously existed primarily to produce Bitcoin.

The customer standing behind the miner

Consider what a mining operator actually assembles.

There are the machines everyone photographs. Then there is the work that makes those machines useful: access to electricity, a suitable site, utility arrangements, engineering, and the ability to operate a substantial industrial load.

A machine is valuable because of what it can earn at that location. The location can become valuable because of what other machines might earn there.

That second possibility becomes consequential when another industry starts competing for electricity and usable infrastructure.

The Department of Energy’s July 2026 draft transmission-needs study identifies data centers, manufacturing, and other large loads as contributors to demand for additional transmission infrastructure. FERC has also taken action on the rules governing how large electricity users connect to regional grids.

Those developments help explain the attraction of an existing site. Buying equipment and securing the right to operate it at scale are different problems.

For an AI developer, a promising location can represent an opportunity to save time. For a miner, the same opportunity can turn an ordinary operating asset into a strategic option.

That option still has to survive technical, contractual, and financial scrutiny. An energized mine does not automatically become a functioning AI data center.

But the possibility changes the conversation before a single GPU arrives.

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HIVE has already put the decision into words

HIVE’s September disclosure provides a concrete example.

The company said its Swedish Bitcoin mining operations represented less than 5% of global daily revenue during August. It intends to wind down mining at those facilities while evaluating repurposing the infrastructure for HPC and AI applications. Its stated objective was to “put every megawatt to its highest and best use.”

That is an intention and an evaluation, rather than proof of a completed conversion. It still reveals the incentive with unusual clarity.

A company can remain committed to Bitcoin mining overall while deciding that a particular location should serve another workload.

For a shareholder, the relevant question becomes whether that decision creates a better return after construction costs, financing, execution risk, and ongoing expenses.

For a Bitcoiner, the question becomes what happens to the mining capacity displaced by that decision.

Those interests overlap when an operator invests in a more efficient fleet or secures cheaper electricity. They can diverge when its best opportunity involves allocating a site to another customer.

The business that serves Bitcoin can prosper through a decision that reduces its contribution to Bitcoin.

That possibility belongs in any serious discussion of the mining industry’s future.

A $4.7 billion contract tells a different story from a hashrate chart

Bitdeer offers another illustration.

On August 4, it announced a 16-year AI/HPC colocation and services agreement for its Tydal campus in Norway. The disclosed base-term contract value is approximately $4.7 billion, covering 121 MW of IT capacity, supported by an estimated 133 MW of gross capacity.

The details matter. The tenant has a termination right after ten years. The release identifies approximately $500 million in remaining capital expenditure, with delivery targeted in two phases around the end of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.