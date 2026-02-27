It is a daily ritual that has finally worn down the nerves of the most seasoned crypto investors. A Swiss clock set to anxiety. For several months, a troubling anomaly has been striking the Bitcoin market: almost every single day, at 10:00 AM (New York time), the price of BTC plummets. Not a simple fluctuation, but a brutal, mechanical, surgical drop. Thousands of dollars are wiped out in minutes, triggering cascades of liquidations for traders positioned to the upside.

Faced with this regular bloodbath and a bear market that has seen Bitcoin lose nearly 50% of its value since its all-time high (ATH) in October 2025, the frustration is palpable, and it is entirely legitimate. When an asset collapses without any major macroeconomic news to justify the movement, the human mind naturally looks for culprits.

But beyond the wild theories flooding social media, a much more serious lead, anchored in the very mechanics of traditional finance, is emerging. All eyes are now turning to a discreet but overwhelmingly powerful company: Jane Street.

How did a New York market-making firm find itself at the center of Bitcoin manipulation accusations? Is it a conspiracy orchestrated by Wall Street giants, or simply the consequence of a complex financial architecture linked to spot Bitcoin ETFs?

Let’s dive into the gears of algorithmic capitalism to separate fact from fiction.

The Context: A Bear Market Ripe for Theories

First, it is essential to understand the market’s mindset. Since the euphoria of October 2025, when Bitcoin hit new highs, the descent into hell has been methodical. A 50% price drop leaves deep psychological scars. Portfolios melt away, uncertainty reigns, and in this informational void, rumors become the kings of the market.

On platforms like X (formerly Twitter) or Reddit, theories abound to explain this prolonged decline. You can find everything, from the most absurd to the deeply concerning:

The specter of quantum computing: Some whisper that a secret technological breakthrough already allows the cracking of the Bitcoin network’s cryptography.

The Epstein files: Recent rumors attempt to link the identity of certain historical Bitcoin developers (or early contributors) to Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous black book, creating a moral and reputational panic.

Massive government sell-offs: Movements of government wallets, liquidating bitcoins seized during criminal cases.

However, the reality of the markets is often much more prosaic than spy novels. While these theories generate clicks, market professionals are looking elsewhere. They observe capital flows, order books, and above all, the impact of the new behemoths that have entered the arena: spot Bitcoin ETF issuers and their partners. This is where the name Jane Street appears.

Jane Street: Wall Street’s Silent Leviathan