In the world of Bitcoin, there's currently a real schism between those who only talk about speculation and excessive financialization and those who are interested in the positive things Bitcoin is doing on a daily basis to change the lives of people all over the world.

In my writings, I try to balance the two sides of the Bitcoin revolution, but at times I may write more about one side than the other, as the news catches up with us since Donald Trump came to power.

In this article, I'll try to correct that once again by telling you about Tristan, a Canadian digital nomad who moved to Mexico, and for whom Bitcoin has made all the difference.

Game theory is going to apply in full force to the benefit of Bitcoin. But will the people really benefit?

When it comes to the Bitcoin revolution, Tristan doesn't beat around the bush:

“Bitcoin has enabled me to transcend the boundaries of traditional finance. It’s become a part of my daily life in Mexico.”

After migrating to Mexico, Tristan found it difficult to open a local bank account. According to him, the problem was cultural:

“Mexico is a cash-based society.”

That's when Tristan became interested in the Bitcoin solution. With Bitcoin, Tristan immediately had access to basic banking services. A simple way to exchange pesos into BTC and vice versa.

Tristan simply converts his BTC units into pesos online and then receives a code to withdraw cash at an ATM. It couldn't be simpler or more efficient. Should Tristan wish to convert pesos into BTC units, he can easily deposit his cash at a local Oxxo store.

Beyond the practicality of Bitcoin for his day-to-day needs, Tristan appreciates the Bitcoin community above all else:

“Bitcoin connects me with like-minded people.”

In Querétaro, Tristan started organizing Bitcoin meetups and attended events at the Bitcoin Embassy Bar in Mexico City.

Bitcoin made it easier for him to integrate into this new country:

“Moving to a new country is daunting, but I’ve met so many interesting people through bitcoin. We come from different backgrounds, but our shared interest in bitcoin has created meaningful social bonds.”

Bitcoin is as much a networking tool as it is an indispensable everyday ally for Tristan. For example, Tristan uses Bitcoin to buy supplies for his apartment. He can book a flight to Guadalajara. He can also use Bitcoin to pay for leisure activities.

In concrete terms, Bitcoin has made his life in Mexico more accessible and enjoyable:

“Bitcoin has made Mexico so accessible for me. It’s not just a way to manage my expenses—it’s a tool for connection and community.”

As you can see, Tristan is a long way from debating the Bitcoin price at any given moment in weak money. Tristan takes full advantage of the Bitcoin experience. No speculation, no excessive financialization, simply using Bitcoin on a daily basis to improve his life.

That's where the Bitcoin revolution makes all the difference. Bitcoin is simplifying the lives of millions of people around the world, transcending borders, and enabling people to live their lives on their own terms.

That's why we've been fighting every day for years to make the Bitcoin revolution a success.

