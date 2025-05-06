Ever heard of Jekyll Island?

Jekyll Island is on the Georgia coast in America, located in Glynn County and part of Georgia's Golden Isles. So far, you're going to tell me there's nothing special about Jekyll Island.

Well, Jekyll Island is famous for having hosted a secret meeting over a hundred years ago, which later gave birth to the US Federal Reserve.

The bestseller “The Creature from Jekyll Island” tells the story of the creature that was created on that occasion, and what it has become over the decades.

The Creature From Jekyll Island

At the end of November 1910, several powerful American bankers (Frank Vanderlip, Henry P. Davison, Arthur Shelton, Benjamin Strong), together with the influential Paul Warburg, were invited by Senator Nelson W. Aldrich and the Assistant Secretary of State of the United States. Aldrich and Assistant Secretary of the Treasury A. Piatt Andrew to a private meeting at the Jekyll Island Club. The purpose of this secret meeting was to study the creation of a central banking system that could respond to financial panics like the Panic of 1907.

This unfortunate meeting led, a few years later, on December 23, 1913, to the creation of the Federal Reserve in the United States. The Fed was created by private bankers for the benefit of private bankers, and today, over 110 years later, they have been more successful than they could have imagined in 1913. Not only have they created a system that effectively controls the global financial system for their benefit, but one that also controls global politics.

They have perfectly assimilated the advice of Mayer Amschel Rotschild, founder of the Rotschild banking dynasty, who famously said: