Do you know Paul Krugman?

Paul Krugman is a renowned American economist who notably won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2008.

Like many economists, Paul Krugman has always been strongly opposed to Bitcoin.

Two possibilities.

The first is that he does not understand the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

The second which is more likely is that he is protecting the current system within which he is one of the privileged.

On December 28, 2013, shortly after Bitcoin reached $1K for the first time, Paul Krugman wrote a completely unwitting article in the New York Times with the headline “Bitcoin is Evil.”

You can read passages from this article and you will see how poorly Paul Krugman's words have aged:

Paul Krugman notably quotes Charlie Stross who says:

“Bitcoin looks like it was designed as a weapon intended to damage central banking and money issuing banks, with a Libertarian political agenda in mind—to damage states ability to collect tax and monitor their citizens financial transactions.”

They are right and that’s a great thing!

Bitcoin was created to free the people from the yoke of central bankers. Bitcoin is an opportunity for all of humanity.

To finish, let's remember that since this article by Paul Krugman, Bitcoin has increased by 10,000% ...

It's up to you to think for yourself and open your eyes!