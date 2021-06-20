Bitcoin Is Under Attack From All Sides – No Problem, Its Revolution Has Always Progressed This Way

Image: Adobe Stock

Bitcoin is an environmental disaster that is only used by bad people looking to launder money. Besides, Bitcoin is too volatile which makes it dangerous for the general public. I'll stop here, but you understand the problem with Bitcoin …

If you read what I write daily, you must have thought I was crazy to start my article this way. Don't worry, I am not crazy. I just wanted to draw your attention to the way Bitcoin opponents are constantly talking about Bitcoin.

For them, every opportunity is good to (falsely) criticize Bitcoin. All these criticisms may be proven wrong by those who take the time to analyze things in-depth, but the general public often only keeps in mind the misconceptions propagated by these Bitcoin opponents.

Time will show why Bitcoin is essential to the world of the future

Once politicians and economists, who don't understand anything about a monetary revolution as disruptive as Bitcoin, attack Bitcoin on its environmental impact, no matter how much research you do, the general public won't take the time to dig into the subject in depth.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin has one undeniable advantage going for it.

A revolution whose time has come like Bitcoin can no longer be stopped. Bitcoin will succeed in its revolution. Its success is inevitable. It is only a matter of time. Even the most skeptical people about Bitcoin will eventually open their eyes to the obvious.

That evidence is what Bitcoin brings to the world. The following list is far from exhaustive, but it does show why we must fight for Bitcoin to succeed:

Bank the Unbanked

Green Energy Incentive

Best Savings Technology

Deflationary System

Unconfiscatable Money

Be your Own Bank

Rules without Rulers

Sovereignty

Bitcoin is already essential for millions of people

Bitcoin is already a Plan A for millions of people around the world. By continuing to support Bitcoin, we are fighting to build a better world for more people in the future.

Bitcoin gives access to basic banking services to millions of people around the world. It is already an incredible game-changer for people who have been excluded from the current banking system forever. It is the hope of change for the better.

No matter what happens, Bitcoin has never stopped working. It has an uptime of 99.99% since its inception, which has nothing to envy to that of the Web giants.

Criticized from all sides by those who fear becoming obsolete because of its system that puts the people at the center of the game, Bitcoin has always managed to emerge stronger no matter what. Bitcoin's resilience is what sets it apart from other systems as well.

Bitcoin cannot be stopped, and that's why you don't have to worry about all those people spreading misinformation to harm its revolution. The Bitcoin revolution continues to advance block by block. Only the price of Bitcoin in the short term may suffer from these attacks.

Bitcoin keeps moving forward and will continue to change the world despite attacks from people afraid of the revolution

In the long run, the fundamentals of the Bitcoin revolution remain intact. In fact, they continue to grow stronger. The major upgrade Taproot has just been activated on the Bitcoin network.

Taproot is a proposed upgrade to the Bitcoin protocol combining the Schnorr signature algorithm with MAST (Merklized Abstract Syntax Trees) and a new scripting language called Tapscript. Taproot will increase the flexibility of Bitcoin's smart contracts while providing more privacy, as complex transactions cannot be distinguished from regular transactions.

Finally, Taproot will improve the scalability of the protocol, preventing all contractual conditions from being processed by the network and cluttering the Bitcoin blockchain.

So Bitcoin is here to stay. It has already changed the lives of millions of people and will continue to do so.

Final Thoughts

If you still doubt the Bitcoin revolution, you need to learn more about Bitcoin and money to understand why Bitcoin has an inevitable edge. Once you make this intellectual effort, you won't be able to go back.

You will stop living with comfortable lies, embodied by the actual system, to discover unpleasant, but growth-enhancing truths. The advantage in your case is that you will already have at your disposal the weapon to address the issues you will discover.

That weapon is Bitcoin. A peaceful weapon that is available to all the inhabitants of the Earth to change the world of the future for the better. It is up to you to seize this unique opportunity to make the world of tomorrow better for you and others.

