If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution, but the Bitcoin revolution goes far beyond money.

Once you gain the freedom to use your money as you wish without risk of censorship, your life is forever changed for the better.

At the same time, you're able to live your life on your own terms.

What we're talking about with Bitcoin is a revolution that allows you to take power over your life.

Once you own Bitcoin and have the private keys to your Bitcoin in your possession, no one can force you to use your money in any way.

You have the power.

That means more responsibility, of course, but it's worth the price. Remember what Uncle Ben Parker told Spiderman:

“With great power comes great responsibility.”

Little by little, you'll realize that with Bitcoin, you're no longer obliged to give in to the sirens of mass consumerism. You've secured the fruits of your labor within the world's most secure decentralized network.

1 BTC today will still be worth 1 BTC on 21 million units in 1, 5, or 100 years.

You can refocus on your own needs.

It's scary because so many people just follow other people's desires and never ask themselves what they really want.

This is how Bitcoin often brings you closer to frugality by helping you ask yourself the real questions that matter: “Do I really need to buy the iPhone 15?”

The consequence of what I've just told you is also that you should never criticize other people's choices when they decide to sell their Bitcoin.

The purpose of Bitcoin is to give everyone the freedom to live their lives on their own terms.

If someone wants to sell part of their Bitcoin for something they really want, not something that mass consumer society has forced upon them, then you shouldn't criticize them.

It's his or her choice!

This person chose Bitcoin to have power. This person can exercise it as he or she sees fit, whether it's buying a sports car or something else.

Many Bitcoiners still have trouble with this.

Indeed, they criticize people for spending their Bitcoin in ways they consider stupid. You may not think it's a good way to spend Bitcoin according to your wants and needs. But if the other person has chosen Bitcoin, it's also to be free to make their own choices. This purchase that you think is wrong is part of that.

This brings me to the fact that some people spend part of their BTC to buy Sh*tcoins.

It's something I think is stupid because it's too risky, but when you think about it, it's a bit like going to the casino in Las Vegas. It's not a good way for me to spend my hard-earned money, but if it suits the people who do it, that's their problem after all.

This was a little reminder to help you understand why you should let everyone make their own choices, good or bad, and more importantly, why as a Bitcoiner, you're one of those who should understand this necessity more than ever.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter