At the end of 2024, the World Bank estimated that 1.4 billion people worldwide were still unbanked. This figure is to be blamed on the 8 billion people living on Earth. This means that 17.5% of the world's population has no access to basic banking services. This may seem impossible for people living in the Western world, but it is nonetheless the daily reality for many people in South America, Africa, or Southeast Asia. In such situations, the inhabitants of the Global South turn to Bitcoin, which offers them unconditional access to basic banking services.

Today, I'd like to introduce you to Eva, a fashion designer living in Mexico City. She has made Bitcoin her number one option in place of a traditional bank account for slightly different reasons, as in Mexico, the banking system is still very much present. Nevertheless, her choice illustrates that even beyond the 1.4 billion people on Earth who don't have access to basic banking services, others who do have access to banking services are let down by an anachronistic banking system.

The risk of censorship is constant, as are prohibitive fees, constant justifications to be able to use the fruits of your labor as you wish, but also deadlines that are far too long when you want to develop a global commercial activity.

What Eva appreciates most about Bitcoin is how easy it is to use and how quickly you can get paid:

“It's easy to pay and get paid with Bitcoin. And there are so many benefits if you work with international clients or travel overseas.”

Eva runs her own fashion business. Her clients are global: Los Angeles, Tokyo, Berlin, ... Her work is appreciated all over the world. With the traditional banking system, payments were a major problem for the development of her business. Bank wires were slow, expensive, and unreliable.

Eva has managed to show her customers all the advantages of the Bitcoin system:

“My international clients like to pay me in Bitcoin.”

You can probably already guess the reasons for this attraction to the Bitcoin system: no wire fees, no exchange rate surprises, no delays, no censorship, ... Just fast, easy payments that land in minutes, not days or weeks.

For Eva, Bitcoin isn't an investment, it's an everyday tool that enables her to develop her international business with peace of mind:

“In the past, I had to wait for the bank to clear everything. Now I get paid instantly, and I can use that Bitcoin right away.”

Understanding the importance of participating in the development of a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system, Eva not only receives Bitcoin as payment for her creations, but she also spends it:

“I use Bitcoin for both personal and professional payments.”

It's also something that comes up a lot in the examples of how Bitcoin is used in everyday life. Once you start receiving Bitcoin for your work, you have the logical reflex to spend it on everyday purchases: bills, hotels, flights, even professional equipment for her designs in Eva's case.

Above all, Eva appreciates how easy it is to use Bitcoin:

“It's like using a chat app.”

This is how Eva compares using her Bitcoin Wallet. 24/7 access, no paperwork. Just a simple way to send and receive money on her terms. Freedom at your fingertips.

Eva has embraced Bitcoin for her daily life, to the point where she hardly even uses her bank account anymore. She prefers Bitcoin because it gives her certainty: no account freezes, no waiting for business hours, no fees for moving her money. She has absolute control over the fruits of her labor.

To prepare for her future, Eva always has a pension plan, but she has also decided to save in Bitcoin to protect herself from the ravages of monetary inflation while still being in control:

“I have complete control over my Bitcoin savings. I can access them anytime and spend them however I want.”

Eva's example is far from isolated. I've been bringing you examples of this type from around the world for several months now, and you can be sure that this is just the beginning, as more and more people make Bitcoin their Plan A in the future.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Close-up of the coming revolution.