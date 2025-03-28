In 2021, I wrote an article explaining why Bitcoin would become the standard for members of Generations Z and Alpha. My arguments were obvious, but some people still seemed to doubt them at the time.

Today, it seems increasingly logical to a growing number of people that Bitcoin will become the standard for the younger generations. Easy to use and available at any time, Bitcoin is also a symbol of freedom in the broadest sense. It ticks all the boxes of what young people are looking for with the fruits of their labor.

You can still go further into the analysis of my arguments by reading the article here:

The fact that Bitcoin is destined to become the standard for younger generations doesn't mean that it's out of reach for Boomers or members of Generation X. Quite the contrary!

I often come across examples of Boomers who have already opted for Bitcoin in one way or another. Whether it's to protect the fruits of their labor, which they plan to pass on to their children and grandchildren, or directly for their work, they've realized that Bitcoin is an opportunity to be seized.

Open-minded Boomers love Bitcoin.

Today, I'm going to Colombia to tell you Juliana's story. Part of a family that runs a coffee farm in the highlands, Juliana is a Boomer who lives far from the banks. Bitcoin quickly appeared to her as the solution to her problems, enabling her to access basic banking services directly in her pocket.

Juliana has seen her life and that of her family change thanks to Bitcoin:

“Bitcoin has been a blessing for our family.”

Juliana and her family live in a remote part of Colombia, making access to the banking system complicated:

“We live in a remote part of the country. Banks aren't always accessible.”

Juliana does, however, have access to the Internet. She can now access the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution. With Bitcoin, Juliana has access to a payment system that's available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year:

“Bitcoin makes it possible for us to send and receive payments any time of the day or night.”

Most of the coffee produced by the family farm is sold to an overseas organic buyers' group. Instead of waiting several days to be paid, Juliana benefits from the instantaneous nature of Bitcoin payments:

“It's easier to manage transactions this way. Bitcoin gives us flexibility and freedom that traditional banking doesn't.”

The most striking thing about looking at examples of how Bitcoin is used in everyday life is that the word freedom comes up almost every time. Bitcoin gives you the freedom to live your life on your own terms. That's something unique.

By accepting Bitcoin, Juliana's family avoids lengthy banking delays and prohibitive international banking fees. In short, Juliana and her family are freeing themselves from the anachronism of today's banking system.

Their business is running smoothly, even though this was not a given given given their geographical location:

“We don't worry about bank hours or sending money abroad.”

As you can imagine, running a coffee farm requires a lot of equipment and supplies. This can be a real challenge in a remote part of Colombia like the one where Juliana and her family live.

Here again, Bitcoin is making life easier for Juliana's family:

“We use Bitcoin to buy farm equipment and supplies in Colombia. It's easier than using cash or a bank account.”

Before discovering Bitcoin, Juliana had to carry cash through rural areas to reach the nearest big city. Carrying cash in rural areas in Colombia can be risky. With Bitcoin, the situation is different. No need to carry large amounts of cash across the country. Everything happens securely online:

“It's a safer way for us to make transactions without handling large sums of money.”

Better still, thanks to Bitcoin, Juliana's family can make online purchases for farm supplies. As a result, Juliana can get better prices and access products she would never have had access to locally. With Bitcoin, Juliana's family's farm business is much simpler than before:

“Using Bitcoin makes the whole process of maintaining the farm more streamlined and less stressful.”

From her Bitcoin wallet, Juliana can manage all the family farm's accounting and cash flow. Juliana can track transactions, manage the farm budget, and operate the family farm without worrying about cash or banking system opening hours.

Juliana thanks the heavens for having discovered the Bitcoin system and can only advise all other Boomers who are still dubious to take the plunge:

“Bitcoin has been a blessing for our family. We focus more on growing our coffee and less on financial logistics.”

This proves, if proof were needed, that Bitcoin is by no means a generational affair. Above all, it's a matter of common sense. Bitcoin is an opportunity. Those who choose to seize this opportunity by taking advantage of what Bitcoin has to offer will never regret it. As for the others, sooner or later, they'll come around because Bitcoin is here to stay.