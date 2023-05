Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

A few days ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a candidate in the Republican primary for 2024, even came to the Bitcoin Conference. On stage, he took the opportunity to declare his love for Bitcoin:

Our use of cookies

✖

We use necessary cookies to make our site work. We also set performance and functionality cookies that help us make improvements by measuring traffic on our site. For more detailed information about the cookies we use, please see our privacy policy