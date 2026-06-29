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Bitcoin is often described as anonymous money. That is one of the most persistent myths in the digital age.

Bitcoin is not anonymous. Bitcoin is pseudonymous.

That difference is everything.

When you use Bitcoin, your name does not appear directly on-chain. Your passport number, home address, tax ID, or email address are not written into the blockchain. Instead, Bitcoin records transactions between addresses: long strings of letters and numbers that function like public identifiers. At first glance, this looks private. No names. No bank account numbers. No personal files.

But the Bitcoin blockchain is also public, permanent, and globally replicated. Every transaction since the genesis block remains visible. Every input, every output, every amount, every timestamp, every address reuse mistake, every consolidation, every exchange deposit, every withdrawal, every payment, every change output, and every careless interaction becomes part of an immutable historical graph.

That is the opening exploited by blockchain analytics firms such as Chainalysis, Elliptic, CipherTrace, TRM Labs, and others. They do not need to “break Bitcoin.” They do not need to crack private keys. They do not need to hack your wallet. They simply observe the public ledger, enrich it with external data, and apply increasingly sophisticated heuristics, machine learning, attribution databases, and investigative workflows.

Their business is simple to describe but extremely powerful in practice: turn Bitcoin’s public transaction history into intelligence.

This article explains, step by step, how that process works. We will examine how your Bitcoin can be tracked from one address to another, how clusters of addresses can be grouped into probable wallets or entities, how those clusters can be labeled, how exchanges and regulated platforms create identity anchors, how network metadata can leak additional information, and how a pseudonymous Bitcoin user can eventually become a known real-world person.

Then we will turn to defense. Not criminal evasion. Not money laundering. Not hiding illicit funds. But legitimate financial privacy: how ordinary Bitcoin users can reduce unnecessary leakage, avoid avoidable mistakes, preserve personal safety, and use Bitcoin more intelligently.

Because in Bitcoin, privacy is not automatic.

Privacy is a discipline.

The UTXO Sniper: Shattering the KYC vs NO-KYC Illusion. Sylvain Saurel · Jun 28 Every damn day on X (formerly Twitter, for the web2 nostalgics), it’s the same circus. Guys who barely hold 0.03 BTC on an exchange wallet tear each other apart in endless threads arguing over whether to KYC or not. On one side, the “model citizens” terrified of the taxman’s shadow; on the other, the sandbox cypherpunks who think they’re Edward Snowden just because they installed a VPN. Read full story

Part I — The Fundamental Mistake: Thinking Bitcoin Addresses Are Identities

The first misconception is that a Bitcoin address is like a bank account.

It is not.

A Bitcoin wallet does not literally “hold coins” inside a single account. Bitcoin works with UTXOs: unspent transaction outputs. When someone sends you bitcoin, they create an output that can later be spent by whoever controls the relevant private key. Your wallet may display one balance, but under the hood that balance can be made of many separate pieces, each with its own history.

Imagine you receive three payments:

0.01 BTC from an exchange.

0.03 BTC from a friend.

0.15 BTC from a client.

Your wallet may show 0.19 BTC. But on-chain, those are three distinct UTXOs. They may sit at three different addresses. They may have three different histories. They may reveal three different relationships.

When you later spend 0.16 BTC, your wallet might combine the 0.01 BTC and 0.15 BTC UTXOs as inputs into a single transaction. That combination creates an important clue: if multiple inputs are spent together, the spender probably controls the private keys to all of them.

This is the famous common-input-ownership heuristic.

It is not always perfect. CoinJoin and collaborative transactions can deliberately break it. But for ordinary wallet transactions, it is often reliable enough to be useful. And “useful enough” is all analytics firms need to build probabilistic intelligence.

This is where Bitcoin privacy starts to fail. You may think you are using separate addresses, but the moment your wallet combines coins from those addresses in one transaction, you may link them.

A blockchain analyst does not see your wallet app. They do not see your face. But they see the transaction graph. And if your wallet behavior repeatedly reveals patterns, the analyst can begin to infer structure.

Part II — Step 1: Building the Raw Blockchain Graph

The first step for any blockchain analytics firm is data ingestion.

Bitcoin is public. Anyone can run a full node. Anyone can download the blockchain. Anyone can parse the transaction history. Analytics firms do this at industrial scale.

Analytics firms collect:

Blocks.

Transactions.

Inputs.

Outputs.

Amounts.

Script types.

Addresses.

Timestamps.

Fees.

Confirmation patterns.

Mempool behavior.

Transaction propagation data, where available.

Cross-chain events, where relevant.

Interaction with exchanges, mixers, bridges, custodians, gambling sites, darknet markets, payment processors, ransomware wallets, donation addresses, mining pools, and institutional custodians.

The result is a graph.

Addresses are nodes. Transactions are edges. UTXOs are spendable fragments of value. Over time, the graph becomes enormous, but it is not random. Humans, wallets, exchanges, custodians, merchants, miners, criminals, investors, and institutions all behave in patterns.

A simple user might receive coins from a regulated exchange, move them to a hardware wallet, occasionally consolidate them, and later send some back to an exchange to sell.

An exchange might create thousands of customer deposit addresses, sweep them into large hot wallets, periodically refill withdrawal wallets, and move reserves into cold storage.

A mining pool might receive block rewards, distribute payouts to miners, and reuse recognizable payout structures.

A merchant processor might collect many small payments and sweep them into central wallets.

A scammer might receive funds from victims and quickly peel them through a chain of intermediate addresses.

A privacy tool might create transactions with equal-size outputs or distinctive collaborative structures.

Every type of actor leaves fingerprints. Blockchain analytics starts by collecting the entire graph and then searching for those fingerprints.

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Part III — Step 2: Clustering Addresses Into Entities

A single Bitcoin user can generate unlimited addresses. That was part of Bitcoin’s original privacy model: use a new address for each transaction and reduce obvious linkability.

But most people do not manage UTXOs carefully. Most wallets automate coin selection. Most users do not understand change. Most people reuse addresses, paste addresses into websites, check them on block explorers, or consolidate coins without realizing what they are revealing.

Analytics firms exploit this through clustering.

The goal of clustering is to group many addresses that are likely controlled by the same entity.

The most common clustering methods include:

1. Common-input ownership

If a transaction spends coins from several addresses as inputs, the analyst may infer that the same user controlled all those input addresses.

Example:

Address A has 0.05 BTC.

Address B has 0.07 BTC.

Address C has 0.03 BTC.

A transaction spends A, B, and C together.

A normal Bitcoin transaction requires valid signatures for all inputs. So if A, B, and C are spent together in an ordinary transaction, the spender probably controlled all three. That links them into one cluster.

Now imagine this happening repeatedly across years. A user receives coins to dozens of fresh addresses but later combines them when spending. The fresh addresses were not enough. The spending behavior reunited them.

2. Change-address detection

Bitcoin transactions often have change.

If you have a 0.1 BTC UTXO and want to pay someone 0.03 BTC, you do not “cut” the UTXO internally. You spend the whole 0.1 BTC and create outputs:

0.03 BTC to the recipient.

Roughly 0.07 BTC back to yourself as change, minus fees.

The challenge for an analyst is to determine which output is the recipient and which output is change.

Wallets often make this easier than users realize. Change outputs may use a different address type. They may be newly created. They may follow wallet-specific patterns. They may have values that look like leftovers. They may later be spent together with other known user coins.

Over time, change detection becomes extremely powerful. Once an analyst identifies the change output, they can continue following the user’s funds.

3. Address reuse

Address reuse is one of the worst privacy mistakes in Bitcoin.

If you receive multiple payments to the same address, everyone who sees that address can see its full incoming and outgoing history. If that address is ever linked to your identity, all related activity becomes easier to connect.

Address reuse can happen because of laziness, bad wallet design, static donation pages, invoices that never expire, exchange deposit addresses reused for years, or users copying an old address from a previous transaction.

For analytics firms, address reuse is a gift. It reduces ambiguity.

4. Behavioral patterns

Even when simple heuristics are not enough, behavior helps.

Firms can look at:

Transaction timing.

Typical amounts.

Round numbers.

Fee selection.

Wallet fingerprinting.

Consolidation habits.

Time zone patterns.

Repeated counterparties.

Deposit and withdrawal cycles.

Exchange sweep behavior.

Interaction with known services.

Reuse of address formats.

Script types, such as legacy, SegWit, or Taproot.

Repeated transaction structures.

People are creatures of habit. Wallets are software systems with recognizable defaults. Exchanges are large operational machines with repeatable treasury processes. Analytics firms exploit all of this.

5. Known service patterns

Large platforms have recognizable on-chain behavior.

An exchange may generate fresh deposit addresses for customers, then periodically sweep funds into a central wallet. A casino may have recurring deposit and withdrawal flows. A merchant processor may batch payouts. A mining pool may distribute block rewards in regular patterns.

Once an analytics firm labels one part of the infrastructure, it can often map much more of it.

This is why attribution compounds. One confirmed wallet can unlock a wider cluster. One subpoenaed exchange record can validate thousands of flows. One mistake by a service can expose its operational footprint.

Part IV — Step 3: Labeling Clusters With Real-World Entities

A cluster is useful. A labeled cluster is powerful.