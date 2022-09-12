Do you know methane?

It is a gas whose volume represents only 0.00018% of the Earth's atmosphere. The latter is composed of 80% nitrogen and a little less than 20% oxygen. The rest is mainly water vapor (0.3% of clouds) and CO2 (0.04%).

Although a minority in the atmosphere, these gases have a powerful impact on the greenhouse effect. A bit like a few drops of dye that are enough to make the water opaque.

Since 1850, humans have been adding tiny drops of opacifier to the atmosphere by increasing the amount of CO2 by 40%. This carbon dioxide has the effect of trapping the infrared emitted by the earth when it reflects the sun's energy into space.