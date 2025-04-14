History has never been kind to those who make sweeping statements about major technological disruptions.

For example, Bill Gates predicted that the Internet would become “a passing fad” in the mid-90s. At the time, he was the all-powerful head of Microsoft. The bursting of the Dot Com Bubble at the beginning of 2000 seemed to prove him right for a while, and some articles published later that year echoed this expression:

You know what happened to it. No one can imagine doing without the Internet today in 2025.

What's even more fascinating is that Bill Gates has taken up the same peremptory tone with Bitcoin, which he has been denigrating ever since its emergence to a wider audience during 2013. For Bill Gates, Bitcoin was once again nothing more than a passing fad ...

Today, Bill Gates is forced to admit that Bitcoin is likely to endure due to the massive investments made, but in the end, he continues to call for distrust by regularly talking about the Greater Fool Theory.

He's wrong, but unfortunately, too many people give credence to what Bill Gates says. Just because he invented Microsoft doesn't mean he's right about everything. Quite the contrary!

Fortunately, Ayo, a Nigerian teacher living in the United Kingdom, has decided to form his own opinion on Bitcoin:

“Bitcoin is so much more than a tech trend for me, my family, and my friends. We use it to stay connected, wherever we are in the world.”

Ayo uses Bitcoin to stay close to those who matter most to him. Ayo was born in Nigeria, but his family has spread out around the globe over the years, from Lagos to London, Canada, and Japan. Maintaining connections across so many time zones isn't easy. So, Ayo turned to Bitcoin to find a way to stay connected with those she cares about.

Ayo uses Bitcoin to send gifts to friends and family around the world:

“I use Bitcoin to send gifts to family and friends around the world.”

This is the way Ayo has chosen to stay in touch despite the thousands of kilometers of separation. Little surprises, holiday money. A simple thank you with a few Satoshis sent through the Bitcoin system.

Ayo certainly couldn't have done it with today's anachronistic banking system. Traditional bank transfers were slow, expensive, and frustrating:

“Sometimes it took days. Sometimes the fees were more than the gift itself.”

Bitcoin is a game-changer:

“Sending Bitcoin is as easy as sending a text message.”

No middlemen, no delays, no hidden fees. No bank account is required here. All you need is a smartphone and an Internet connection.

For his brothers and sisters in Nigeria, Bitcoin does the trick. The same goes for his cousins in Japan. His old school friend in Toronto can also receive instant help from Ayo. Ayo uses the Bitcoin system to send his love to his loved ones via Satoshis. Faster, cheaper, and with no borders. The strength of the Bitcoin system is summed up here.

To obtain Bitcoin, Ayo chooses P2P or Azteco vouchers. He doesn't trust centralized exchange platforms because he doesn't find them suitable for people like him who are looking for simplicity:

“I don't trust exchanges. They're not designed for people like me.”

He hasn't done it yet, but he may eventually turn to decentralized exchange platforms like Bisq. These platforms allow greater respect for your privacy and avoid having to trust centralized platforms. But it's a step that not everyone is ready to take initially.

As with many examples of how Bitcoin is used in everyday life, what stands out above all else is that Bitcoin is not simply money. Bitcoin is, first and foremost, a tool for connecting people around the world. It's a way of staying close to your loved ones, no matter what the distance, and without intermediaries!

