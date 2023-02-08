In the Bitcoin world, beyond the price of Bitcoin, everyone has been talking about one thing since January 21, 2023. An 8-letter word: ORDINALS.

I assume you've heard of Ordinals.

If not, you should know that it is a protocol launched by developer Casey Rodarmor to inscribe “digital artifacts” within the Bitcoin blockchain. Beyond the term “digital artifacts,” you will immediately think of NFTs.

The Ordinals protocol, therefore, brings NFTs onto the Bitcoin mainnet.

Digital artifacts can be JPEG images, PDFs, videos, or audio.

To say that the introduction of this protocol has divided the Bitcoin community is an understatement. Some will tell you that Ordinals are opposed to the vision that Satoshi Nakamoto had when he created Bitcoin. Others will tell you that this is a good thing, as it brings more use cases for the Bitcoin blockchain.

In short, a drama like the Bitcoin world loves so much.

According to Dune's estimates, the 13,000 inscriptions on the Bitcoin Blockchain were thus exceeded on February 8, 2023:

At the rate things are going, the 20,000 digital artifacts on the Bitcoin Blockchain will be reached tomorrow, February 9, 2023.

The largest block in the history of the Bitcoin Blockchain was even mined on February 1, 2023. It is block 774,628:

Blocks of transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain are capped at 4MB, while individual transactions are limited to 1MB unless a user directly approaches a miner to process a larger non-standard transaction (such as the NFT that was entered in that block) that fills the entire block. The massive 3.96MB image has left many Bitcoin Maximalists confused.

Some Bitcoin developers have even been quick to propose patches to filter out the Ordinals they consider spam:

With the basics in place, what should we think about the Ordinals protocol?

Is it a good thing or a bad thing?

What I think is important to remember is that the Bitcoin Blockchain is there to give power back to the users. The decentralization of Bitcoin means that no one can control the Bitcoin system. Bitcoin belongs to all its users. In 2017, this was true at the time of Segwit 2x. It was shown at the time that miners and businesses did not control Bitcoin.

Later, it was shown that developers did not control Bitcoin in 2020 with the User Activated Soft Fork (UASF). Today, the Ordinals protocol proves that the Bitcoin Maximalists don't control Bitcoin either. No one controls a decentralized system like Bitcoin, and that's good!

You may not like the fact that the Bitcoin blockchain is used to store JPEGs, but you can't consider that spam, since transaction fees are paid. This respects the rules of Bitcoin. It cost $202 to mine block number 774,628.

An increase in transaction fees means an increase in income for Bitcoin miners. This is a good thing for their survival in these difficult times.

Second, understand that Bitcoin is a permissionless system. You cannot prevent its users from using it as they wish as long as they respect the rules of the Bitcoin protocol, which is the case here. So it is impossible to prevent the use of the Ordinals protocol. Moreover, if the use of Ordinals were to develop even more, there would be a real need in the market, so it would be good if it were implemented on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

You can't be a proponent of Bitcoin as a free market, and try to censor those who want to use it in a way you don't like. You would then fall back into the flaws of the current monetary and financial system. This is certainly not what you want!

The free market will fix the Ordinals protocol in one way or in another way. Indeed, if more people use Bitcoin and pay more fees with transactions that use less of the Segwit discount, then you'll have fewer NFTs inscribed in the Bitcoin Blockchain.

So the solution lies in the adoption of Bitcoin. Mass adoption of Bitcoin will fix this, but also privacy. In short, the adoption of Bitcoin by more people will fix everything. The key is to accept that the adoption of Bitcoin by some people will not necessarily match your philosophy and understanding of Bitcoin.

On the question of Bitcoin's philosophy, consider that if Satoshi Nakamoto had wanted a closed system, he would not have entrusted it to other developers to take care of. As an open-source system evolves, so does the use to which it is put. That's just the way it is.

Finally, still, on the question of the philosophy of Ordinals in the Bitcoin Blockchain, you should know that as early as 1993, a certain Hal Finney, who is also known for having received the first Bitcoin transaction in history from Satoshi Nakamoto, mentioned this idea of NFTs:

If he were still alive, he would probably support this initiative, which in no way violates the rules of the Bitcoin protocol.

Better yet, you can imagine a whole bunch of new uses that will develop in the future from Ordinals. Why not secure documents within the world's most secure decentralized network that you want to be sure will be accessible to as many people as possible without the risk of censorship?

As for the argument that this will increase the size of the Bitcoin blockchain too quickly, that's not an argument. If we imagine 4MB added to the Bitcoin Blockchain every 10 minutes, that would give the Bitcoin Blockchain an extra 210GB of disk space every year, or about $10 more disk space every year. Nothing insurmountable. In terms of bandwidth, an additional 30 minutes per year with a gigabit Internet. Again, nothing insurmountable.

The Ordinals controversy is currently shaking up the Bitcoin world, but as always with novelty, we have to wait until an equilibrium is found, and it will be. For the rest, it is yet another proof that the Bitcoin blockchain is decentralized and permissionless, and therefore something that strengthens the fundamentals of Bitcoin.

Ordinals are ok for Bitcoin. No problem.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: