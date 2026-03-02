The cryptocurrency ecosystem is currently going through a period of intense turbulence that is severely testing investors’ nerves. Watching your portfolio erode week after week is never easy, and it is entirely natural to feel apprehension when faced with charts that stubbornly display red. However, in these moments of high volatility, it is crucial to set emotions aside and refocus on the facts, on-chain data, and technical analysis.

Bitcoin (BTC), an asset renowned for its resilience, has just closed a sixth consecutive week in the red. This bearish streak raises many questions, especially as the global macroeconomic environment darkens. Yet, beneath the surface of this apparent panic, contradictory signals are emerging. Large wallets are accumulating, while geopolitics dictates the short-term rules.

In this in-depth analysis article, we will dissect the technical and fundamental situation of the king of cryptocurrencies. Can Bitcoin hold the psychological fortress of $60,000? What do the short- and medium-term indicators tell us? And what exactly is this quantum threat looming behind the scenes? Let’s decode it.

The Clash of Titans: Geopolitics vs. “Smart Money”

To understand the current price action, we first need to look up from our screens and observe the world. The cryptocurrency market does not operate in a vacuum.

The Shadow of the Iran-US Conflict

The international geopolitical situation has deteriorated sharply with the escalation of tensions and open conflict between Iran and the United States. Historically, financial markets despise uncertainty. When a conflict of this magnitude erupts, involving a global superpower and a key region for energy supply, the initial reaction of investors is almost always driven by risk aversion.