This past weekend, the cryptosphere held its breath. A sense of panic, as sudden as it was violent, swept through the markets, painting the charts with the blood-red color that investors dread. The cause of this earthquake? A few words, a new belligerent stance from Donald Trump, reigniting the trade war with China. In an instant, macroeconomic uncertainty once again knocked on the door of the digital asset market, reminding everyone of its fragility in the face of geopolitical headwinds. Bitcoin, often presented as a digital safe haven, was violently rocked, plunging to brush against the symbolic $100,000 mark.

Yet, as soon as the dust settled, the market demonstrated spectacular resilience. The announcement of potential negotiations between Washington and Beijing acted as a soothing balm, and buyers regained control with impressive vigor. Bitcoin, not content with merely stopping the hemorrhage, recovered to close the week above the crucial threshold of $110,000, even trading around $115,000.

This extreme volatility raises a fundamental question on the minds of all observers: was this storm just a minor scare, a simple turbulence in a long-term bullish trajectory? Or is it a crack in the foundation, a warning sign of a deeper correction that could shatter hopes of a return to the All-Time High (ATH) of $126,000? Now more than ever, an analysis of technical indicators, coupled with a careful reading of the global context, is necessary to navigate these murky waters.

We are at Step #6. Trade accordingly ...