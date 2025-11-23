The euphoria of all-time highs seems a distant memory.

While Bitcoin (BTC) recently reached a spectacular peak at $126,000, the wake-up call for the cryptocurrency sphere has been brutal. Economic gravity and technical realities have reasserted themselves, dragging Bitcopin into a downward spiral that is worrying retail investors and financial giants alike.

Today, the question is no longer when we will reach $150,000, but if the critical support at $73,000 will hold. Between a hesitant Federal Reserve (Fed), ETFs draining liquidity, and “whales” reducing their exposure, all warning lights are flashing orange—if not red.

Let’s dive into the heart of this financial storm to understand the mechanisms that could dictate the trend for the coming weeks.

1. Monetary Policy: The Shadow of the Fed Looms Over Markets

The primary driver of this downturn is not technological, but macroeconomic. For months, investors have been navigating uncertainty, awaiting a clear signal from the US Central Bank. That signal, which was expected to be a rate cut in December, seems increasingly compromised.