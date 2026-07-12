The cryptocurrency market is a theater of extremes where euphoria and despair succeed one another at a frantic pace. On July 10, 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again crossed the psychological threshold of $64,000. After weeks of uncertainty and seemingly endless selling pressure, this surge offers a welcome breath of fresh air to investors. Two days later, Bitcoin is still trading around $64K, marking a nearly 10% bounce from its concerning annual low of $57,900 hit at the end of June.

However, in the complex ecosystem of digital assets, appearances are often deceiving. Behind the green candles illuminating traders’ screens, the fundamental data tells a much more nuanced story, tinged with caution and silent warnings. The blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, a true watchtower of on-chain activity, has sounded the alarm: the market is still operating below critical thresholds, and the bottom—the moment so desperately hoped for by investors—has not technically been confirmed.

Are we witnessing a simple technical relief rally within a broader bearish cycle, or are these the early stages of a genuine bullish reversal? To answer this question, it is imperative to dissect all the forces at play: the shifting macroeconomic context, data extracted directly from the blockchain, the schizophrenic behavior of institutional players via ETFs, and Bitcoin’s paradoxical resilience amid global geopolitical turbulence.

This in-depth analysis dives into the heart of Bitcoin’s current mechanics to separate fact from fiction.

The Great Decoupling: How the Fiat Machine Broke the World, and Why Bitcoin is the Only Way Out. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 11 If you have spent the last few years feeling as though you are running on an accelerating treadmill—working harder, producing more, yet somehow continually falling further behind—you are not alone. You are not imagining things. You are not simply bad at managing your finances, and you are not the victim of some abstract, unexplainable economic misfortune. You are the victim of a mathematical certainty. You are actively participating in a game where the rules have been fundamentally altered, designed specifically to siphon the purchasing power of your labor into the assets of those who are closest to the money printer. Read full story

1. The Anatomy of the Bounce: From $57,900 to $64,200

To understand the current dynamic, we must first analyze the path taken. At the end of June 2026, Bitcoin was faltering. Testing the critical $58,000 support, it eventually marked a bloody low at $57,900. At that exact moment, market sentiment (as measured by indicators such as the Fear & Greed Index) plunged into extreme fear. Speculation was rife about a potential freefall toward $50,000, or even lower.

Yet, against all odds, the asset began a slow and methodical climb. Breaking $60,000 triggered an initial wave of short liquidations (short squeeze), propelling the price toward $62,000, before the $64,000 mark was reclaimed on July 10. This 10% increase in a matter of days illustrates Bitcoin’s intrinsic volatility, capable of punishing short sellers with unprecedented violence.

However, a 10% progression in the crypto market does not necessarily equate to a paradigm shift. In previous cycles, “bull traps” have often taken the form of 10% to 15% bounces before the underlying trend reasserted itself, pushing prices to new depths. The central question is therefore to identify what is fueling this movement: is it an influx of fresh, convinced capital, or a simple technical manipulation driven by the buying back of positions?

The battle for artificial intelligence is no longer about how fast silicon can think—it is about the staggering $100 billion cost of forcing it to remember.

2. The Macro Engine: “Bad News is Good News”

The initial fuel for this unexpected bounce does not come from the crypto ecosystem itself, but from traditional finance. We are currently navigating a period where the paradigm “bad economic news is good news for markets” reigns supreme.

The US Employment Report (NFP)

In early July, the highly anticipated NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls) report, which measures non-agricultural job creation in the United States, revealed figures significantly below analysts’ expectations. Historically, a robust job market indicates a healthy economy. Why, then, did Bitcoin soar at the announcement of this weakness?

The answer lies in the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve (the Fed). For years, the Fed has battled inflation by maintaining high interest rates. High rates make the dollar strong and safe investments (like government bonds) more attractive, draining liquidity away from risk assets like tech stocks and Bitcoin.

A weak NFP report indicates that the economy is beginning to cool under the weight of these interest rates. For investors, this is the signal that the Fed will have to release the pressure, lower its interest rates, or at least halt its monetary tightening to avoid plunging the country into a recession. The anticipation of a return to “easy money” immediately pushed capital toward high-yield assets. Bitcoin, as an asset ultra-sensitive to global liquidity, was one of the primary beneficiaries of this speculation.

Optimism Surrounding the CLARITY Act

Beyond US employment, the regulatory landscape is showing signs of a thaw. The CLARITY Act, a US bill aimed at clarifying the legal status of digital assets and framing blockchain innovation without stifling it, is about to pass a crucial milestone in the Senate in the coming days.

Regulatory uncertainty has always been one of the biggest threats looming over the crypto industry. The aggressive approach of the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) in recent years has deterred many institutional players from fully entering the market. The advancement of the CLARITY Act acts as a soothing balm. If this text passes, it could provide the legal framework necessary to reassure banks, pension funds, and major asset managers, paving the way for massive capital inflows. This favorable political context undeniably helps keep the price above $60,000.

3. Diving into the On-Chain Matrix: Glassnode’s Cold Shower