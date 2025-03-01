Bitcoin is synonymous with freedom in the broadest sense.

This freedom is achieved through the financial freedom that Bitcoin gives you. Once you have power over the fruits of your labor, anything is possible. You can start dreaming big again.

That's what Inês, an art student from Portugal, is doing:

“I'm a young artist from Lisbon, saving for my dream to study in New York all with the help of Bitcoin.”

This young resident's dream is clear: to move to New York to study in its vibrant art scene. However, this dream came up against a difficult reality: New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world. Inês' dream therefore came with a very high price tag.

Rather than saving in weak money and seeing the fruits of her labor inevitably devalue over time, Inês realized that Bitcoin was the best way to achieve her dream.

After all, Bitcoin is hard money, and its value in weak money is constantly increasing. No one can seize her Bitcoin and prevent her from using it as she pleases. Bitcoin is ideal for pursuing your dreams.

Inês practices DCA. Every month, she sets aside part of the fruits of her labor in Bitcoin. She plans her future at her own pace, but with the certainty that she'll get there. There's no need for complex investment strategies. Bitcoin is the world's best savings technology.

With Bitcoin, no bank fees, no exchange rate worries, just pure savings. Inês is adamant:

“Bitcoin makes saving simple.”

Knowing that the fruits of her labor are safe within the world's most secure decentralized network keeps Inês focused and motivated to achieve her ultimate goal:

“Watching my Bitcoin grow bit by bit makes my dream feel real. I know that every sat I save brings me closer to New York.”

In terms of security, Inês understands the need to take possession of her private keys. She stores her Bitcoin private keys on her smartphone in a wallet app. Regrettably, she doesn't opt for even more secure cold storage, but this will probably come in time. For her, her smartphone is a digital version of a piggy bank:

“It's like a digital piggy bank. I can check my balance anytime and add more with just a few taps.”

To simplify her BTC purchases, Inês frequently uses Azteco vouchers. The simplicity of use led her to make this choice, as she didn't have the time to investigate further into the best solution for acquiring Bitcoin with ease:

“They're so easy. I buy one online, sometimes for as little as $10, and redeem it instantly to my wallet.”

You might ask, what is Inês' favorite Bitcoin feature?

It's Bitcoin's ability to be easily transported through time and space. Her Bitcoin is always with her and moves wherever she goes:

“When I land in New York, I won't need to open a bank account or wait for wire transfers. My bitcoin is always with me.”

Bitcoin gives her total control over the fruits of her labor. His savings are not tied up in a bank. His Bitcoin is accessible anytime, anywhere. Financial freedom is at Inês' fingertips. Ideal for this nomad who plans to move to New York as soon as possible.

By giving you the freedom to live your life on your terms, Bitcoin can make your biggest dreams come true. All with patience, because everything of importance in life requires patience. Inês can save, travel, and test her independence thanks to Bitcoin. The ultimate proof that Bitcoin isn't just for HODLing. Bitcoin is synonymous with freedom, dreams, and a better future without having to ask anyone for permission.

