The public debt of the world's major economic powers is clearly out of control. The 100% debt/GDP taboo is a distant memory. The COVID whatever-it-takes has come and gone, and everyone is now following the example of America, whose public debt is approaching $37T:

Despite the much-publicized efforts of Elon Musk's DOGE, US public debt is heading straight for $50T in the years ahead. At the current rate, US public debt would be over $46T by the end of Donald Trump's second term in the White House:

To those who will accuse me of being anti-Trump, let me reassure you right now: It wouldn't have made any difference if Kamala Harris had been elected in November 2024 in his place. Whichever president takes his place in the White House, the system is flawed and not fixable. The system is unsustainable, and nobody wants to change it.

The real question I'd like you to ponder with me in what follows is not only why debt has spiraled out of control over the decades but also how Bitcoin will benefit from this in the future.