Bitcoiners love saying that Bitcoin has no leaders.

No CEO. No board. No headquarters. No foundation capable of changing the monetary policy. No committee that can wake up tomorrow morning and decide that 21 million should become 42 million.

That absence of centralized authority is one of Bitcoin’s defining properties.

Then something happened that made the slogan suddenly feel much less simple.

Luke Dashjr was removed from his position as a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal editor.

Not voted out by token holders. Not dismissed by a Bitcoin president. Not removed by shareholders. There is no Bitcoin HR department, no Bitcoin Supreme Court, and no constitution containing an impeachment clause for BIP editors.

Instead, a developer proposed his removal on the Bitcoin Development Mailing List. Other prominent contributors supported it. Dashjr rejected the accusations. A GitHub pull request was opened. His administrative permissions to the BIPs repository were removed. The repository was subsequently updated to reflect the change.

And just like that, one of the strangest governance questions in Bitcoin moved from philosophy to reality.

If Bitcoin has no leaders, who exactly had the authority to remove Luke Dashjr?

The answer is uncomfortable because there isn’t really one.

And that may be precisely the point.

First, Luke Dashjr Wasn’t “Fired From Bitcoin”

This distinction matters enormously.

Luke Dashjr has not been expelled from Bitcoin.

Nobody can do that.

He can continue writing Bitcoin software. He can publish code. He can maintain Bitcoin Knots. He can advocate protocol changes. He can run whatever rules he wants. He can persuade miners, node operators, businesses, and users to adopt those rules.

Nobody possesses the cryptographic key that revokes someone’s membership in Bitcoin.

What Dashjr lost was a specific position of trust: his role as an editor of the Bitcoin Improvement Proposals repository and the privileged repository access associated with it.

That is much narrower than being “removed from Bitcoin.”

But it is not meaningless.

The BIP repository is where proposals intended to describe standards, protocol changes, and important technical processes are formally documented. The BIP process exists partly to bring structure to what would otherwise be chaos: proposals are discussed, formatted, reviewed, assigned numbers, and archived so that developers across the ecosystem can reason about the same technical ideas.

Importantly, BIP editors are not supposed to decide whether an idea is politically desirable.

The repository itself explicitly states that publishing a BIP does not mean the proposal has consensus, is a good idea, or will be adopted. Editors primarily administer the process; ultimate acceptance rests elsewhere, with Bitcoin’s users and the broader ecosystem.

That sounds almost bureaucratic.

But bureaucracy inside a leaderless system is never merely bureaucracy.

Because the person controlling a gate does not need the power to decide what ultimately wins to possess influence over how ideas enter the conversation.

And this is where BIP-110 detonated something much larger than itself.

BIP-110 Was the Spark

The immediate controversy revolved around BIP-110, the Reduced Data Temporary Softfork.

Dashjr became one of the proposal’s most visible advocates during the broader fight over arbitrary data, inscriptions, relay policy, and what Bitcoin’s blockchain should be used for.

The fork attempt then became intensely contentious.

After the BIP-110 experiment stalled, the argument quickly shifted away from the technical merits of the proposal and toward Dashjr’s conduct as a BIP editor.

On August 9, Mark “Murch” Erhardt formally recommended Dashjr’s removal.

His accusations were specific.

Murch argued that Dashjr had been deeply involved in BIP-110 while simultaneously exercising editorial authority over the BIP process. He alleged that Dashjr had attempted to assign the proposal a BIP number before the usual mailing-list discussion and later merged an update unusually quickly.

Murch also argued that this activity stood in contrast with Dashjr’s limited participation in ordinary BIP-editor work. According to Murch’s analysis, Dashjr had left fewer than 1% of BIP-editor comments since additional editors joined in April 2024, and the relevant merge was his first since May 2024.

His conclusion was blunt: trust and coordination among the editors had broken down.

Dashjr rejected the allegations.

“These are false accusations,” he replied on the mailing list, insisting that he had followed the BIP process consistently and arguing that Murch, rather than himself, should be removed.

At that point, what had started as a dispute over blockspace had become something entirely different.

It had become a constitutional crisis in a system that insists it has no constitution.

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Then Jameson Lopp Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

One of the most revealing responses came from Jameson Lopp.

He supported the removal, but first acknowledged the bizarre territory Bitcoin had entered.