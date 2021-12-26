Bitcoin Frees You From a Banking System That Is Totally Anachronistic

Technological progress is leading to a digitalisation of the world in all areas. This digitalisation of the world is gradually leading to the elimination of all intermediaries in many areas. I am talking here about all the trusted third parties that are added to exchanges between people and who come to guarantee that the conditions of a exchange are respected.

Of course, middlemen do not work for free. The more middlemen you have in an exchange between two people, the higher the fees will be.

In the world of supply chain, this is called disintermediation. If I take the example of farmers, we are seeing more and more fruit and vegetable producers seeking to sell directly to their customers in order to prevent third parties from entering the distribution chain.

These third parties do not add value, but they are prohibitively expensive. Thanks to digitalisation, producers are increasingly able to reach their customers directly. Customers also benefit from lower prices they. It’s a win-win situation.

At the level of the banking world, the problem of intermediaries is also omnipresent. I will go even further, since I sincerely believe that the current banking system is totally anachronistic.

I’ll give you a telling example.

Let’s take the example of a cross-border transaction with the current banking system