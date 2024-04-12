Bitcoin's big day of 2024 is fast approaching.

At the current rate of block issuance by the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin's fourth Halving should take place in eight days:

Rather than a precise date, which makes little sense in the context of the Bitcoin system, you should remember that the fourth Halving of Bitcoin will take place in less than 1,161 blocks.

That's the only real guarantee the Bitcoin system gives you here. That guarantee is that a Bitcoin Halving takes place every 210,000 blocks issued.

The fourth Halving of Bitcoin will therefore take place, as expected, at the level of 840,000 blocks. Since we're currently at 838,839 blocks, I'll let you do the subtraction yourself to arrive at the same figure I presented earlier.

For those of you who've been around Bitcoin long enough, I guess Halving holds no secrets for you. For the others, I think a reminder is in order just a few days before this highly anticipated event.

In the rest of this article, I'll give you all the keys you need to understand in less than 5 minutes what's in store for the Bitcoin network with this fourth Halving.