At the beginning of the week, I told you that Bitcoin was trying to turn the previous resistance at $45K into support. The Bitcoin Miami 2022 Conference, which was scheduled to start on April 6, 2022, should have facilitated just that, by allowing it to reach $50K more quickly.

As the conference started yesterday, you could see that the $45K was not turned into support and that the price of Bitcoin has dropped to around $43K as I write this.

The price of Bitcoin has now bounced off the lower support that I mentioned earlier this week. Some people are wondering why the price of Bitcoin has fallen when this conference was supposed to be a Bullish moment for Bitcoin.

The answer is finally to be found on the side of the Fed, which yesterday published the minutes of its previous FOMC meeting. It seems that everything is done to inhibit Bullish moments for Bitcoin …