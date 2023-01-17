November 2021.

The price of Bitcoin reaches a new ATH at $69K.

At the time, everything is smiling on for the Bitcoin price, as the easy money from the Fed and other central banks is still flowing. The tech bubble was still inflated.

Opponents of Bitcoin are less vocal, and those who missed the Bitcoin opportunity are full of regrets. When this happens, you know well what these people tend to say to avoid taking responsibility:

“You were lucky to buy Bitcoin at X dollars.”

or

“You were lucky to buy Bitcoin in year Y.”

You've probably heard these types of phrases before from people who live their whole lives with regrets, and usually, never take action.

Today, after the year 2022 which saw the price of Bitcoin plunge into a Bear Market, those same people are not taking advantage of the opportunity of Bitcoin at a price well below its ATH of late 2021. The current price is 70% lower than its late 2021 price.

You hear fewer people telling you that you were lucky to buy Bitcoin in the past. The same people who gave you that speech back then are now probably telling you something like this:

“Bitcoin is worthless, you got screwed.”

or

“I was right not to buy Bitcoin as you did in the past.”

Again, I'm sure you've heard this type of phrase before since the Bear Market began in 2022.

If you are a Bitcoiner, it makes you laugh softly, just as it makes me laugh softly. We'll see what these people say when the price of Bitcoin enters a Bull Market again. And it will happen sooner or later, it's just a matter of time.

As you know, patience always makes a difference with Bitcoin.

Listening to those people who spend their time criticizing the actions of others, but never dare to act themselves, I wondered how best to respond.

Of course, you can choose not to answer them and ignore them. But if you can't help but respond to them, here are the 4 elements to counter them with. These 4 elements highlight the 4 qualities that those who have bought Bitcoin in the past and are still HODLers have more than others. And you will see that these qualities have nothing to do with luck.

1. Curiosity

Today, everyone has heard of Bitcoin at least once. Everyone has an opinion about Bitcoin. Good or bad, even neutral, everyone knows about Bitcoin. Of course, only a minority of people have already grasped the unique opportunity that Bitcoin represents.

But in the early days of Bitcoin, it took a great deal of curiosity to discover its existence. Bitcoin started to make more noise in 2013 when it first hit $1,000, but even then, curiosity had to guide you to go test this system that a handful of people were advertising as revolutionary.

Of course, not everyone is capable of showing this curiosity. Many wait for technologies to make buzz before jumping on the bandwagon. Those who have this mindset will always be a step behind. Nothing unfair though, it's a quality you choose to develop or not.

2. Intelligence to stay open to new things

Knowing that Bitcoin exists is not enough. Then you have to take action. And to take action, you need to be smart enough to be open to new things.

When faced with something new, most people tend to turn away and cry “scam.” With Bitcoin, there is nothing you can relate to because Bitcoin is unique. Thus, many people had an immediate reaction of rejection. Only those with an open mind were able to go straight to the point and see that Bitcoin was not just another technology, but money.

They then understood that Bitcoin's superiority was not technological, but monetary. Bitcoin is P2P money tied to no government and no central bank. Bitcoin is a unit of wealth.

The sooner you understand this, the sooner you will understand why Bitcoin is essential to protect the fruits of your labor.

3. The courage to act differently than the masses

Some people understand why Bitcoin exists, but are still reluctant to act. Why? Because the masses continue to criticize Bitcoin. These people are still stuck in the current system and take at face value what they are told by politicians, central bankers, economists, or the mainstream media.

Some of the criticisms you hear constantly: “Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme,” “Bitcoin is a danger to the environment,” “Bitcoin promotes money laundering,” “Bitcoin is used by thugs,” ...

So buying Bitcoin the first time around takes a lot of courage. It takes even more courage because it may seem technically complicated to some. Nevertheless, the progress in terms of user experience that has been made over the last few years is amazing. Now anyone who can use a smartphone can buy Bitcoin. Buying Bitcoin is almost as easy as sending an email now.

What still scares some people is probably the moment they send their BTC to their hardware wallet. The fear of losing everything if they make a mistake in the address they enter, for example, can be scary. But it is by facing this fear that you can take control over the fruit of your work. Bitcoin is worth it.

4. Determination to stay true to your choices

Those who have bought Bitcoin once are only at the beginning of a journey that is fraught with difficulties. First, you'll have to resist social pressure. Many people around you are likely to criticize you for this purchase as soon as the price of Bitcoin hits a Bear Market. Of course, in a Bull Market, they will envy you, as I said in the introduction.

Then there will be those who will try to make you believe that you should take a profit with your Bitcoin.

In reality, there is no exit strategy with Bitcoin, because Bitcoin is the exit strategy from the current system!

The day you understand the why of Bitcoin, you will know that Bitcoin is an accumulation game for the years to come. You have no interest in selling hard money for weak money. This winning mindset with Bitcoin requires determination to stay true to your choices. A quality that is increasingly rare these days.

It's in your best interest to do just that!

Final Thoughts

The price of Bitcoin will go much higher in the future. This is not a guarantee, but my deepest conviction. In the future, those who have accumulated Bitcoin in its early years, and we are still in the early years of Bitcoin, will again be called “lucky” by those who join the revolution train after the others.

As I have just demonstrated, these early adopters of Bitcoin will not have been lucky, but on the contrary, will have demonstrated 4 essential qualities that will have allowed them to jump on the Bitcoin revolution bandwagon before the others.

This brings us back to the same truth: everyone buys Bitcoin at the price they deserve.

