Bitcoin is a true unit of wealth, independent of central banks and governments. When you buy Bitcoin, you protect yourself from the risks of the current monetary and financial system, which is flawed and not fixable.

This is something I've been pushing ever since I started writing about Bitcoin in 2016.

But often, I get people who then say:

“Yes, but the price of Bitcoin often correlates with that of the stock market.”

“Yes, but with every Fed monetary policy decision, the Bitcoin market remains on hold waiting for what Jerome Powell will announce.”

“Yes, but with every CPI release in America, the Bitcoin price becomes more volatile.”

You'll agree that we've done better as an asset independent of the current system.

However, the problem is not with Bitcoin itself, whose protocol has remained unchanged since its creation and gives you incredible guarantees for the future, but rather with the participants in the Bitcoin market.

It's important to distinguish between the two because just because the majority of market participants haven't yet understood why Bitcoin exists doesn't mean you should wrongly assume that Bitcoin has failed in its revolution.

Little by little, more and more people are understanding the truth about Bitcoin. And these people then understand that HODL Bitcoin has been the best strategy for years and that we must now move towards the “Spend and Replace your Bitcoin” paradigm to develop a circular economy at the center of which will be the Bitcoin system.

But obviously, things aren't moving fast enough in the eyes of some. When you're convinced of something fundamentally, and others are so slow to open their eyes, you feel that things can never move fast enough.

So these people now seem delighted to see that financial giants like BlackRock or Fidelity are about to enter the Bitcoin world with ETFs based on the Bitcoin spot market.

These people are showing their true colors for me and are not real Bitcoiners. Indeed, if you're a Bitcoiner, you can't look forward to an acceleration of mass adoption that's going to be done centrally.

The purpose of Bitcoin is to free us from central bankers, private bankers, and these financial institutions, not to see players come between Bitcoin and the people.

In the weeks and months to come, then, everyone may be waiting for just one thing: the SEC's announcements as to whether or not these giants will approve Bitcoin spot ETFs.

In this way, a kind of trap will close on the Bitcoin world. Well, especially on those who still haven't understood the why of Bitcoin. Indeed, this expectation will give the general public the impression that Bitcoin needs to be accepted by some authority to be legitimized.

But this is the most false of all possible truths.

Bitcoin doesn't need acceptance. The only acceptance that counts is that of the people, and Bitcoin already has that.

Bitcoin is the people's currency, backed by the people. If Bitcoin succeeds in its unique and incredible monetary revolution to protect us from these financial giants, then the people will have been strong enough to impose their wishes.

This is how a currency legitimizes itself. Because as many people as possible give it value, not because a government deems it should have value.

Bitcoin doesn't have to wait feverishly for governments that will probably try to ban it at some point in the future. Bitcoin is already legitimate because it is supported by the people.

When it comes to lack of legitimacy, it's the central bankers who should be concerned, as they are simply appointed, not elected. What's more, politicians who want to tackle Bitcoin are simply going against the interests of the people and those who elected them. This betrayal discredits them and shows why Bitcoin will succeed in its revolution with or without them.

The only message this article aims to remind you of is that Bitcoin doesn't need acceptance. Bitcoin is already legitimate because its success cannot be achieved without the massive and voluntary support of the people.

