Bitcoin Builds a Better World by Protecting 5 Basic Human Rights

Bitcoin is a monetary revolution based on disruptive technology that is Blockchain. The monetary attributes of Bitcoin and its decentralization make it a species apart. In a world of the future where everything will be digital, Bitcoin will always be apart thanks to these two last features.

The monetary revolution embodied by Bitcoin aims to build a better world for all in the future. A more inclusive world in terms of money in which all its users will have the same opportunities.

This is where Bitcoin is truly revolutionary.

As the Bitcoin system develops, many are beginning to realize the incredible positive consequences that Bitcoin will have on the society of the future. Among these consequences is the fact that Bitcoin makes it possible to protect five basic human rights.

Many people do not realize this, but a fundamental right is never guaranteed. It is by fighting for it that you will be able to preserve it in the long term.

By buying Bitcoin, and adopting the HODLing strategy, you are fighting for the preservation of these five fundamental human rights.

1. The right to privacy

Online privacy has become a central issue in recent years. The various scandals surrounding Facebook have made a growing number of people aware that the services of the Web giants were not free.

In reality, they are financed by the use they make of your personal data.

Many understand that their privacy is at risk because of the power of the GAFA, but also because of the growth plans of governments to create a surveillance society. The Chinese example with its social credit system could be emulated around the world in the future.

More and more countries want to launch their own state-backed digital currencies that will allow them to gradually eliminate cash to have total control over how their citizens use their money.

With Bitcoin, you have at your disposal a pseudonymous network that guarantees your privacy when it comes to money. Bitcoin is one of the weapons at your disposal to add to a browser like Brave Browser or a messaging system like ProtonMail.

2. The right to basic banking services

For people living in the United States, Canada, Europe, or Australia, the right to basic banking services seems to be a given. Unfortunately, this is far from being the case in emerging countries or countries under authoritarian regimes.

Hundreds of millions of people in Africa are excluded from the current banking system. Bitcoin will enable all these people to achieve financial inclusion quickly and easily.

With Bitcoin, millions of people will be able to access basic banking services without any pre-requisites. Bitcoin offers all its users the same opportunities, which is revolutionary.

3. The right to security through encryption

This fundamental right guarantees the proper functioning of Bitcoin. Many government agencies wish to include backdoors in most online systems. Bitcoin protects you regarding money from the surveillance society that these companies want to establish for the world of the future.

With Bitcoin, your security is guaranteed thanks to encryption.

4. The right to freedom of speech

People living in Western countries do not always take advantage of the opportunities they have. They can freely express their opinions without the risk of sanctions.

This is something essential to fight for daily. A right is never a given, as I have already said. You have to fight constantly to keep it.

Even in Western countries, more and more initiatives are aimed at reducing our right to freedom of expression. This shocks us and we must fight to preserve it.

In countries under authoritarian regimes, this right is unknown. As soon as you criticize the political power in place, you risk losing everything you own by simple political decision. With Bitcoin, you are the only master on board.

As long as you have the private keys associated with your Bitcoins in your possession, no one can confiscate them from you. Furthermore, no one can stop you from using your Bitcoins as you wish. This is the strength of a decentralized system that has no leader and therefore belongs to the people.

5. The right to save your money

In theory, you are perfectly entitled to save your money in the current monetary and financial system. In practice, the endless monetary inflation of fiat currencies prevents you from saving your hard-earned money as you wish.

The purchasing power of $1,000 in 1971 is not even worth $150 in 2020:

A drop in the value of the U.S. dollar of -85% in just 49 years.

Under these conditions, saving your money is not something to be done. The U.S. dollar was designed to be spent, like all other fiat currencies.

In contrast, you have Bitcoin, which is a true savings technology. Because supply limited to 21 million units no matter what, and demand that will continue to grow, Bitcoin is constantly increasing in value.

Over the past decade, the Bitcoin price has increased by +9,000,000%. Bitcoin gives you total freedom: you can live your life on your own terms.

Conclusion

By helping you preserve five basic human rights, Bitcoin gives you the opportunity to live your life as you want. With Bitcoin, you are the only master on board.

What is most incredible is that Bitcoin offers the same opportunities to all its users, no matter who they are. Bitcoin promotes the financial inclusion of as many people as possible, and for this reason, it will help to build a fairer and therefore better future world.

More reading:



(Disclaimer: The link I just gave you to download Brave Browser is my affiliate link. You can use it to download Brave Browser and discover a new vision of the Web while supporting my work.)

This article was first published on Voice.