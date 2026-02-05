The axe has finally fallen. At approximately 12:00 PM (Europe time), the global cryptocurrency market collectively held its breath as Bitcoin (BTC) crashed through the major psychological threshold of $70,000. What began weeks ago as a healthy technical correction has spiraled into a full-blown “bloodbath,” wiping out hopes for an immediate bull run resumption and triggering a cascade of liquidations on a scale rarely seen in recent months.

In an ecosystem where crowd psychology often dictates the law, dropping below $70,000 is more than just a number flashing red on a trading terminal. It is a psychological breach. For months, $70,000 had served as the line in the sand—the fortress that separated the bull market narrative from the encroaching bears. Today, that fortress was overrun. This event is the signal of a necessary, albeit painful, purge that is currently redefining the market landscape for early 2026.

1. The Fall of the King: Anatomy of a 45% Collapse