Expected for several months by the entire Bitcoin community, the third Halving finally took place on Monday, May 11, 2020. The strong increase of the Bitcoin Network Hash Rate as the 630,000 block approached allowed this event to happen ahead of schedule.

Google’s search volumes for the term “Bitcoin Halving” had confirmed in recent weeks that the event now went far beyond the cryptocurrency world. The world of traditional finance is interested in Bitcoin, and for Wall Street investors, this day was also important.

Seeing Bitcoin becoming scarcer than ever, with annual supply inflation dropping below 2% to 1.8%, is something quite tasty. This is especially so as it comes at a time when the amount of U.S. dollar in circulation has just increased by 21.6% over the past 365 days.

The Fed’s willingness to print the U.S. dollar ad infinitum is being confirmed day after day in the midst of the 2020 economic crisis.

Paul Tudor Jones announces that Bitcoin represents nearly 2% of his assets

Proof of the interest of the traditional financial world in Bitcoin, the famous hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones was the guest on the Squawk Box CNBC show on the morning of the day of Bitcoin’s third Halving.

Paul Tudor Jones had made the buzz last week by announcing in a letter sent to his investors that he was now favoring Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against the great monetary inflation we are currently experiencing.

Far from being a Bitcoin fan, Paul Tudor Jones simply said he was being pragmatic by choosing the fastest horse in the profits race.

Following this announcement, which had the effect of a small bomb, the Squawk Box program jumped at the opportunity by inviting Paul Tudor Jones for an interview on the day of Bitcoin’s third Halving.

As a reminder, Squawk Box is the CNBC morning show that is followed by a lot of Wall Street investors.

During the interview, Paul Tudor Jones confirmed his positions on Bitcoin by saying :

“Wall Street could be witnessing the historic birthing of a store of value with Bitcoin.”

— Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones went on to say that all the money you keep in cash now is losing value because of the unprecedented inflation the world is experiencing.

In this sense, Bitcoin is the perfect asset to hedge against this currency devaluation.

Paul Tudor Jones has personally stated that he owns almost 2% of his assets in Bitcoin. While it is difficult to know the exact value of Paul Tudor Jones’ assets today, it is estimated that he already owns more than 100 million dollars in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin price reacts positively to Paul Tudor Jones interview

Such enthusiastic statements from a well-known Wall Street macro investor as Paul Tudor Jones have resulted in a very enthusiastic reaction in the Bitcoin market.

In just over an hour, Bitcoin price has risen by +5% to over $9K on some trading platforms:

However, this did not last more than a few hours.

The uncertainty surrounding the market’s reaction to Bitcoin’s third Halving then caused Bitcoin price to drop back down to around $8.4K. By the way, some people obviously took the opportunity to go back and forth selling some of their Bitcoins when its price went up to $9K.

Bitcoin miners are producing blocks at a breakneck pace

Initially scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020 at around 1:00 am UTC, the date and time of the third Halving has been steadily brought forward as we got closer to the fateful moment.

The average delay between two blocks is 10 minutes on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

However, as the Hash Rate increases sharply, this delay logically decreases. It stays that way until there is a new adjustment of the mining difficulty on the Bitcoin network. As a reminder, the Bitcoin difficulty adjustment takes place every 2,016 mined blocks.

This is exactly what happened on the afternoon of May 11, 2020. The Bitcoin miners even went on a rampage between 6 pm and 7 pm (in UTC time). In just one hour, they managed to mine 12 blocks:

This unbridled production of blocks at the approach of Halving can be explained by the desire of some miners to make the most of their mining equipment one last time.

Indeed, following the Halving, many miners will capitulate because of an activity that will no longer be profitable enough for them.

All this is reflected in the new historical record of Hash Rate on the Bitcoin network which was reached yesterday at 137 EH/s:

The trend of rising transaction fees, which has been observed for several days, was also confirmed on Bitcoin third Halving day:

While the average transaction fees on the Bitcoin network is usually under $0.50, it has been several days now that it has been between $2 and $3.

Block 629,999 is mined by F2Pool with an iconic message inside

After this big heat stroke between 6 pm and 7 pm, Bitcoin is only 12 blocks away from its third Halving. The production rhythm returns to normal as it will take more than 2 hours before Bitcoin’s third Halving finally takes place.

F2Pool finally has the honor of producing the last 12.5 BTC block in the history of Bitcoin.

This is block 629,999 in which F2Pool adds an iconic message inside the coinbase transaction:

R🐟NYTimes 09/Apr/2020 With $2.3T Injection, Fed’s Plan Far Exceeds 2008 Rescue Mined

This message obviously refers to the message that Satoshi Nakamoto had written in the Bitcoin Genesis Block on January 3, 2009.

For history, here is the screenshot of the now famous block 629,999 of the Bitcoin Blockchain :

Bitcoin Season 4 begins

As expected, Bitcoin’s third Halving did take place at Block 630,000. Bitcoin once again confirms, if need be, the inevitability of its schedule. Regardless of the geopolitical conditions (economic crisis, pandemic, wars, …), Bitcoin continues to move forward.

Bitcoin’s monetary policy has the advantage of being automatic, in addition to being totally transparent and known by all in advance.

This is in stark contrast to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar, whose management depends exclusively on the arbitrariness of a few powerful people.

In the incredible times we live in, which have seen U.S. dollar inflation reach 21.6% in the last 365 days, Bitcoin once again highlights the virtues of quantitative hardening by becoming even scarcer with annual supply inflation falling to 1.8%.

Only Gold has an even slightly lower annual inflation rate at 1.6%.

All this will be corrected in 209,924 blocks during the year 2024, when Bitcoin’s fourth Halving will take place. Annual Bitcoin inflation will fall to 0.8%. Nothing can stop this Bitcoin monetary policy which is fully automatic.

Bitcoin will then officially become the scarcest asset in the world.

While waiting to find out what Bitcoin price will be at that time, the first few hours after the third Halving saw Bitcoin price remain stable at around $8,700.

The weeks and months to come will undoubtedly be much more exciting to follow for a Bitcoin Season 4 that promises to be extraordinary.

