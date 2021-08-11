Bitcoin Awareness – Ray Dalio’s Journey Shows Us What Awaits All Bitcoin Opponents Sooner or Later

Image: Getty Images — Adapted by Sylvain Saurel

Ray Dalio is clearly one of the most influential investors. He has benefited fully from the unfairness of the current monetary and financial system for several years. De facto, it was obvious that Ray Dalio would be an opponent of Bitcoin.

When you have found the keys to profit from the flaws of a system, you have no interest in supporting an alternative system that reshuffles the deck by giving everyone the same opportunities.

There is however something very interesting to observe with Ray Dalio.

Former Bitcoin opponent, Ray Dalio has continued to evolve over the past few months

Unlike Warren Buffett or Charlie Munger who remain staunch opponents of Bitcoin, which they call "Rat poison squared" at every opportunity, Ray Dalio keeps evolving on the issue of Bitcoin.

His realization over the past few months is quite enlightening. It shows what awaits, sooner or later, all opponents of Bitcoin. Even the most ardent ones.

Already at the end of 2020, we could see that Ray Dalio was beginning to change his position on Bitcoin. Of course, he continued to qualify his statement by explaining that he saw the American authorities banning Bitcoin sooner or later. However, the fact that he said this was an indication that he saw Bitcoin as a credible enough danger that the U.S. authorities would want to ban it eventually.

In early 2021, Ray Dalio made an even more surprising exit for an opponent of Bitcoin, explaining that “Bitcoin could be a viable hedge against inflation”.

Ray Dalio thinks Bitcoin is one hell of an invention

Slowly but surely, Ray Dalio was changing his tune about Bitcoin. At this point, Ray Dalio even explained that Bitcoin was “one hell of an invention”. Such words coming from the mouth of a lifelong opponent of Bitcoin were rather surprising.

But it showed that Ray Dalio was not a dogmatic opponent of Bitcoin like Warren Buffett or Charlie Munger.

Ray Dalio has really studied the issue of Bitcoin, and he realizes that this alternative system has a real future ahead of it:

“To have invented a new type of money via a system that is programmed into a computer and that has worked for around 10 years and is rapidly gaining popularity as both a type of money and a storehold of wealth is an amazing accomplishment.”

The fact that the founder of the world's largest hedge fund, with nearly $160 billion in assets under management, is talking about Bitcoin in this way should give you pause if you are an opponent of Bitcoin.

The world is changing, and you must change with it or you will be left behind. That's what Ray Dalio is doing.

Ray Dalio owns Bitcoin even though he remains a staunch supporter of gold, for now ...

In May 2021, Ray Dalio finally revealed that he owns Bitcoin. A real revolution for someone who was apparently totally opposed to the king of digital currency just a year before. He explained in May that he thought Bitcoin was a better choice than U.S. Treasury bonds.

Given the rates of the latter and the performance of Bitcoin, making that choice seemed obvious. The important news was that Ray Dalio wanted to hold Bitcoin in his portfolio to diversify.

Ray Dalio has once again spoken about Bitcoin in the last few days and explained that he was bullish on it for the coming months.

When asked whether Ray Dalio would choose Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against monetary inflation if he had to choose only one, he explained that he still favors the precious metal:

“If you put a gun to my head, and you said, ‘I can only have one.’ I would choose gold.”

Ray Dalio can rest assured. No one will put a gun to his head in the Bitcoin world where everyone is free to make their own choices to live their lives on their own terms.

He then added that he still sees Bitcoin “as digital gold and that it remains an important way to diversify”.

Long-term gold bull, Ray Dalio had purchased over $400 million worth of gold with his hedge fund by the end of 2020. It is therefore logical that he continues to support gold.

Ray Dalio will end up fully embracing Bitcoin like all current opponents

In my opinion, there is little doubt that Ray Dalio will continue to evolve in the coming months and years to finally opt for Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against monetary inflation. It is a pure question of logic that all opponents of Bitcoin will eventually face.

In a future world where everything will become digital, Bitcoin will become an obvious store of value.

Ray Dalio's gradual realization is one that many other big names in finance and billionaires will come to in the future. As an individual, this is an opportunity you can seize if you are already aware of Bitcoin.

You will be able to enter this world before others to take greater advantage of it in the future.

