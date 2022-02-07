This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

I've been following Bitcoin daily for several years now, and I've seen some pretty dramatic metamorphoses. I'm talking about the changes in the attitude of people who are finally realizing that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution that needs to be embraced as soon as possible or else we'll be left behind.

What stands out from all these metamorphoses that I have observed is first of all that even the most ardent opponents of Bitcoin end up embracing its revolution sooner or later. It just takes longer for some than for others.

In reality, everything is a matter of time with Bitcoin. And as always, you will pay the price that you deserve for your Bitcoin. This is something that makes perfect sense. Some people cry foul and say that they will pay more for their Bitcoin today than those who bought it in 2020 or 2015, but that's the way it is. All you had to do was choose Bitcoin at that time.

Most people start by opposing Bitcoin by listening to their governments

It's not too late to be an early adopter, as 7 clear signs show. You are still free to take control of your money future today. It's still up to you, and you alone, to make the best decisions for your future.

That being said, I notice that awareness of Bitcoin takes time, and is reinforced especially in difficult times. It is rare to see someone hear about Bitcoin and become a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what in a few days. It can happen of course, but it is not the norm.

Rather, the norm is for people to start as opposed to Bitcoin. After all, their governments keep telling them that Bitcoin is dangerous. This digital asset would only be used for illegal purposes according to the powerful in the current system. Still blinded by the ignorance in which the educational system has voluntarily placed them, these people will therefore oppose Bitcoin.

In an attempt to reassure themselves as the price of Bitcoin increases year after year, they will try to convince themselves that Bitcoin is a bubble. The year 2018 must have confirmed them in their misconceptions. And then, as always if I may say so, the price of Bitcoin went back up.

These people will then look for excuses not to take action

So these people start making other excuses: the price of Bitcoin would be too expensive at $5K. It's too late to embrace the Bitcoin revolution. The price of Bitcoin rises to $10K, then to $20K, entering a Bull Market that makes everyone euphoric.

So these former naysayers end up giving in to the sirens of FOMO. They arrive late to the party, but still want to participate. The price of Bitcoin continues to rise to $40K, then $50K. They feel like geniuses for buying Bitcoin. These people start dreaming of a $100K Bitcoin, then to $1M. They have only experienced a Bull Market and therefore think that everything will be linear.

Instead of learning more about Bitcoin, they continue to let the lure of money guide their choices. Many then get lost in buying Altcoins in an attempt to earn more and more fiat money. These people do not realize that there is no point in exchanging hard money like Bitcoin for weak money like the U.S. dollar.

They haven't reached the right level of awareness. They are only interested in profit, and they are missing the point: the fact that Bitcoin stands for hope and freedom. The hope of having the freedom to live a life on your own terms in the future. And that's for as many people as possible, because Bitcoin is above all an inclusive system, unlike the current monetary and financial system.

After buying Bitcoin, their strength of conviction will be tested in the first big crash they will face

This is where a Bitcoin price crash like the one experienced from November 2021 to January 2022 comes in. A Bitcoin price drop of at least 50% reduces their hopes of getting rich quickly with Bitcoin. And yes, it's time to realize that nothing is linear with Bitcoin which is not a get-rich-quick scheme.

Bitcoin is there to free you from an unfair system, but to get out of it, you'll need to have confidence in its revolution. And that trust is developed during the hard times, which is when everyone else starts to doubt. That's when you'll have to make a choice: abandon your Bitcoin adventure (often at a loss) or deepen your knowledge to truly understand its why.

It's a step-by-step process, and it takes time because anything of value takes time in life. The price of Bitcoin moves in successive upward waves, interspersed with downward waves. You'll need to learn humility to not let your emotions get in the way of this incredible currency revolution.

Generally, if you survive a full Bitcoin market cycle, then you will have reached a high enough level of awareness to understand that your goals with Bitcoin are long-term. You will have correctly redefined your time horizon. If not, you will be back in a cycle of awareness starting at the very beginning: that Bitcoin is a scam or is dangerous, according to the powerful people at the head of the current system.

You'd be surprised how many people who have lost money on Bitcoin because of greed start talking about it being a scam, even though they were the first to buy it at $60K. These people think that Bitcoin is the problem when Bitcoin is the solution. The only problem is that they can't figure out what their real problem is, and therefore how to use the Bitcoin solution wisely to change their lives for the better.

Final Thoughts

Since you're a regular reader of my articles, I think you're already, or will soon be, in the category of those who won't give up on the Bitcoin revolution. So you will be among those who will benefit the most in the future. It's a tough time right now, with the price of Bitcoin just recovering from a 50% price crash against the ATH, but it's precisely at times like these that your convictions will be strengthened the most with Bitcoin.

Patience is the key with Bitcoin, and I do not doubt that you will be patient.

