The cryptocurrency market never sleeps, and Bitcoin has just reminded us of this with impressive vigor. After flirting with critical support levels, the king of digital assets has orchestrated a powerful rebound, breaking back above the psychological $115,000 mark. While analysts at Standard Chartered paint a tumultuous horizon—a potential temporary dip below $100,000 before an explosion toward $200,000 by year’s end—the immediate reality is tinged with green. BTC, ignoring correction predictions for now, seems to have its sights set on $120,000.

This is no longer a time for doubt, but for action. Could October, often volatile and decisive for financial markets, end in a blaze of glory for Bitcoin? Caught between a resolutely optimistic short-term technical analysis and underlying indicators that call for caution, it’s time to dive into the heart of the Bitcoin reactor for a full price update.

1. The Vigor of the Rebound: The Numbers That Talk

The analysis begins with a simple observation: momentum is back. Bitcoin started the weekend on a note of hesitation, consolidating around the $111,000 threshold. But the new week opened with a clear declaration of intent. The price soared past $115,000, posting gains that command respect.

The raw numbers are eloquent:

+3.5% in 24 hours: An impulse that demonstrates a massive presence of buyers.

+4.4% in one week: A sign that the rebound is part of a broader dynamic than a simple daily reaction.

+5.4% in one month: Despite the turbulence, the 30-day underlying trend remains positive.

This performance should not be analyzed in isolation. It occurs in a market context where narratives clash. On one side, the fear of a major correction, fueled by macroeconomic uncertainties; on the other, greed, driven by the stratospheric forecasts of major institutions. The current rebound is a victory for the “bull” camp, which has successfully defended a crucial technical level.